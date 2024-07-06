The 90 Day Fiancé family is about to get a little bit bigger because alums Annie Suwan and David Toborowsky are expecting a baby.

Suwan, 31, shared that she is expecting her first child with Toborowsky, 55, in a heartwarming video shared via Instagram on Friday, July 5.

“I just want to update you on the news because David just got an email,” the mom-to-be said while comfortably lounging in a chair, before letting her husband reveal, “Annie is pregnant”

The expecting father thanked everyone for their “prayers and support” and sweetly kissed his wife on the cheek.

Related: 90 Day Fiance Babies: See Reality Stars Family Pics Baby boom! These 90 Day Fiancé stars have welcomed adorable babies together, and their little ones are too cute. Paola and Russ Mayfield, who appeared on the first season of the reality show, told Us Weekly exclusively that they were expecting in July 2018. “This is the most amazing feeling ever! We can’t believe we are […]

“I’m so excited! Thank you everyone,” Suwan expressed.

She captioned the post, “The test results said I’m pregnant!!!!” accompanied by heart and crying emojis.

The exciting news comes just one month after the couple — who have been open about their journey to have a child and their experience with in vitro fertilization — shared that they had a successful embryo transfer.

Sharing a short clip of herself in a doctor’s office, Suwan showed the ultrasound screen, which displayed the embryo.

“Thank you @drboostanfarivf for being such an amazing doctor for me, you help and my dreams come true. Thank you everyone for your love and support. And The most important person in my heart and my life is my husband David sweet potato king thank you so much,” she captioned the post.

“Thank you @hrcfertility and @hrcfertilityembryology and all the nurses, Angels, Michelle and everyone, you guys are awesome people and so kind. Thank you so very much. [From] today everything will be in God hands and I will do my best for you ‘My Child,‘“ she added.

Toborowsky and Suwan captured fans’ hearts when they were first introduced on season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé in 2017. Their instant connection led to marriage that same year.

Following their wedding, the couple appeared on season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? and later starred in their own spinoff, David & Annie: After the 90 Days, which premiered in January 2022.

Related: 90 Day Fiance Original Couples Status Check: Who Is Still Together? Looking for lasting love. 90 Day Fiancé has been captivating audiences since its premiere in 2014 — and has more success stories than viewers might think. The TLC reality series, whose seventh season aired in early 2020, follows hopeful couples who have applied for or received their K-1 visas and must get married within 90 […]

Initially, the couple had reservations about having children due to David’s age and his previous vasectomy. David is already a father to daughters Ashley and Brittani and son Jacob from a previous relationship. Annie, who once expressed uncertainty about having children with David, began to reconsider after the birth of her nephew in 2023.

“We are so pleased to introduce our newest family member. Navin Suwan our little nephew was born yesterday morning in Thailand,” Toborowsky shared in a July 2023 post. “I wonder if someone we know @annie_suwan_toborowsky now has baby fever? Stay tuned.”