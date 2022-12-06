A family affair! 90 Day Fiancé’s Annie Suwan revealed that she has a special bond with her husband David Toborowsky’s son, Jacob, and the twosome are only getting closer.

“I look at him like my little brother,” Annie, 30, exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, December 5, while promoting season 2 of David & Annie: After the 90 Days. “Jacob, he’s easygoing. He’s amazing man.”

The Thailand native — who married David, 54, in 2017 after meeting at a karaoke bar in her home country — added that she is “so proud” of her 23-year-old stepson. (David is also the father of adult daughter Ashley from a prior relationship.)

“Jacob and I — the relationship [between us] we’ve never ha[d] a problem,” Annie added.

David, meanwhile, explained that he has grown even closer to Jacob after he joined the family in celebrating his mother’s 80th birthday earlier this year.

“Jacob flew in from Texas with his girlfriend Allison,” the Kentucky native recalled, noting, “They will be moving out to Arizona when she graduates college in May. So, we have a lot to look forward to.”

The TLC personality gushed over his son, saying: “We have a great relationship with him. [The] relationship is close.” David told Us that once Jacob and his girlfriend relocate from Texas he plans to “help them transition” into adulthood as well.

The college professor made his 90 Day Fiancé debut with Annie during season 5, which aired in 2017. The couple got engaged 10 days after they first met and tied the knot in November of that same year.

The duo have since settled in Scottsdale, Arizona, and have been featured on multiple TLC series, including 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined and 90 Day Fiancé: Love Games.

When it comes to having kids together, the pair have gone back and forth. They even hinted a possible pregnancy scare on the upcoming season of David & Annie: After the 90 Days, which premieres later this month.

“If it’s meant to be, it’s meant to be,” David told Us on Monday, teasing that fans will learn more about Annie’s fertility journey on the show.

Season 2 of David & Annie: After the 90 Days premieres on TLC Monday, December 12, at 10 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi