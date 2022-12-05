A major change. 90 Day Fiancé alum David Toborowsky opened up about his 70-lb. weight loss, explaining that he wants to be able to live longer for his wife, Annie Suwan.

“I can see my toes again. It’s been kinda exciting,” the reality TV personality, 54, exclusively tells Us Weekly ahead of the season 2 premiere of David & Annie: After the 90 Days. Though he admits that he still has “a long way to go,” David explained that his biggest obstacle is his passion for food. “[The] thing is I love to eat. I love trying different types of foods,” he says

Annie, 30 — who married David on the season 5 of the TLC reality series after they met in her native Thailand — jokes that his love for eating often extended into the early hours of the morning. “When I sleep, you sneak into the [kitchen] and you’ll hide some food in every corner [to snack on].”

Despite poking fun at her husband, the Thailand native has been supportive of David’s health journey. “I normally get up, [and] I walk [through the park] once and then she’ll get up and then we’ll walk in afternoon together,” the 90 Day: Foodie Call star tells Us. “I lost a lot of weight when I went to Thailand the first time in 2013 and I said, ‘I can do it again.’ Walking is critical.”

David has also cited a newfound love of salads, vitamins and a “natural” way of living as helping him shed the weight.

Ultimately, the TLC personality’s goal is to get healthier so he can enjoy as many years as possible with Annie, who is more than two decades his junior. “I do wanna be healthier and I want be around a lot longer for Annie,” he explains before joking, “So, if I can live to be [120], she could die at 96 will go the same time.”

David’s new healthy lifestyle hasn’t affected the couple’s time in the kitchen together. “I’m not just focused about [grand gestures] about how much he can do for me anymore,” Annie confesses. “It’s just like, ‘How much can we enjoy the moment?’ … [When] we are cooking together, dancing … many, many more [moments] together. I think that’s a romantic moment.”

The Kentucky native echoes those sentiments, adding that they make sure to have “date night every night.”

The twosome are determined to live their life in the fullest, healthiest way possible. “Life is not easy. Life is not perfect, [often] being too up and down,” Annie explains. “But, you know, at the end of the day, I appreciate everybody who [has been] on my side no matter what I want to do, what I want to be and accept that the un-perfect part of myself and be my friend [or] my family and my husband.”

David & Annie: After the 90 Days premieres Monday, December 12 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi