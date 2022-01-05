90 Day Fiance's David Toborowsky Explains How He Dropped 10 Pant Sizes

Keeping his resolutions! 90 Day Fiancé star David Toborowsky has been working on his fitness — and he’s seeing results.

The Kentucky native, 53, exclusively told Us Weekly that he’s dropped 10 pant sizes since starting his weight loss journey. With help from his wife, Annie Suwan, the TLC personality has been exercising at the gym and changing his eating habits.

“It’s a slow progress,” he explained on Tuesday, January 4. “I didn’t gain it quickly and I’m not gonna lose it quickly.”

The reality star doesn’t have a specific goal weight in mind, but he wants to keep going until he feels more “comfortable” in his skin. That doesn’t mean he hasn’t found ways to indulge in some of his favorite foods. If he wants a breakfast sandwich, for example, he makes it with turkey bacon and low-fat cheese.

“I’m not perfect with it,” he told Us. “Beause if you go to a Mexican restaurant, you can’t just not eat a chip.”

Chips aside, Toborowsky has also incorporated more salads and low-carb wraps into his diet, and he’s been drinking plenty of water. His wife has been supporting him too, embarking on her own fitness goals and dropping six sizes in the past year.

She’s not afraid to engage in a little tough love if she has to, though. “I want to make sure he’s asleep before me, because I will look at the refrigerator if he tries to open [it] after dinner,” she joked to Us. “Close the refrigerator and go back to bed with an empty stomach!”

The college professor and the Thailand native made their 90 Day debut during season 5, which aired in 2017. Toborowsky proposed to Suwan 10 days after their first meeting, and the duo tied the knot in November 2017.

After their wedding, the couple settled in Scottsdale, Arizona. David & Annie: After the 90 Days, a new TLC special airing on Monday, January 10, will document their trip to Thailand to bring Annie’s cousin and brother back to the U.S.

“I wanted to show people that you can hit rock bottom [and] come back,” Toborowsky explained of why the pair decided to film the special. “I think the importance of showing this journey is that I might be 53 years old, but life continues on and I want to make the most of it. Annie has given me the best years of her life, and I want to make sure that we can enrich all of our families.”

David & Annie: After the 90 Days premieres on TLC Monday, January 10, at 9 p.m. ET, followed by Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days at 9:30 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi