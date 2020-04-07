Pressing pause! David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan don’t have any baby plans in the books.

“It would be awesome if we have [kids], but right now that’s not going to be a serious conversation for us anymore,” the Thailand native tells Us Weekly exclusively while promoting TLC’s self-filmed 90 Day Fiancé limited series featuring cast members in quarantine, 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined.

Her husband, 51, agrees, joking, “If I did [have a child], we’d probably name him Jesus because I can’t have children. I would [need] a vasectomy reversal. Clearly she’s not going out [because of the coronavirus quarantine], so it can’t be anyone else’s. Probably the guy from the pizza delivery or Amazon Prime while I’m asleep.”

The Kentucky native, who already has adult children from a previous relationship, adds that he considers the “about three million children that watch 90 Day Fiancé” their kids for now.

In October 2019, Annie told Us exclusively that she was “good” without babies for the time being. “Our relationship is very good,” the reality star explained at the time. “We have each other. We have everything.”

David added, “We’re traveling a lot. We’ll see. We don’t know what tomorrow will bring.”

As for their relationship with David’s adult brood, he told Us that they are all “in a very good place,” explaining, “They’re sad that we’re not living in Kentucky, but they understand.”

The couple met at a karaoke bar in Thailand and got engaged 10 days later, tying the knot in November 2017.

“For me I feel like our life is 50 First Dates,” David gushed to Us about Annie. “Every day I want to wake up and make sure she falls in love with me all over again.”

His wife chimed in, “We still feel like we’re on our honeymoon every day.”

Five one-hour episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined will air beginning Monday, April 20, at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi