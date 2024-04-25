90 Day Fiancé star Loren Brovarnik is happy with her decision to get a mommy makeover after she and husband Alexei Brovarnik completed their family in 2022.

“When I got pregnant with [son] Shai, I said to Alex, when we’re done having kids, I’m getting a mommy makeover,” Loren, 35, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, April 25 while promoting the new season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? “I knew [I wanted it] because a woman’s body goes through things, right? And we were very lucky to get pregnant back-to-back-to-back, but then my muscles just didn’t go back.”

Loren — who shares sons Shai, 4, and Asher, 2, and daughter Ariel, 20 months with Alexei — said that while it felt like she was “foreshadowing” that she was going to get the procedure done, she thought it would be best to do it while her children were young.

“Get it done and over with because they’re going to want us or need us more as they get older,” she told Us. “So it’s done and it’s over with. It’s behind us.”

As a part of her mommy makeover, Loren got a tummy tuck because she had abdominal diastasis as a result of her pregnancy. According to the Cleveland Clinic, abdominal diastasis is a common condition when the ab muscles separate during pregnancy from being stretched.

“My muscles were separated by, they count them in units, mine were four units apart. So I had a tummy tuck and [the doctor] put my muscles back together,” she explained

Loren also got liposuction 360, a procedure which aims to reduce excess fat all the way around the abdomen. A portion of the fat was transferred to her breasts, however, some was lost in the transfer which was “expected,” according to Loren.

“I personally didn’t want implants, so it wasn’t the best health choice for me, but I’m happy,” she told Us. “The silver lining is I feel great and I am tightened.”

The surgery lasted “seven hours” and Loren joked it felt like a “good nap” to her. After finishing the procedure, Loren’s expected healing time was supposed to be six weeks. However, it ended up taking her longer to recover due to an infection. Loren admitted that she didn’t take her recovery “seriously” at first and continued on with her daily life.

“I can’t just sit there and look at a pile of laundry or dishes,” she confessed. “I just can’t, so I kind of backtracked a bit, but you’ll see all about it.”

While Loren was on the mend, Alexei was by her side and stepped up to “take care of more things at home.” Despite having a difficult recovery process, Loren has “no regrets” about getting her mommy makeover.

“I would be lying if I said that the body dysmorphia is gone. It’s not something that goes away overnight,” she said. “And now that I’ve done the surgery, I want to be the best version of myself, so I’m harder on myself. I want to work out and feel good and look good, but I don’t have any regrets. I’m just day by day.”

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays on TLC at 8 p.m. EST

