Pressing pause! Anny Francisco doesn’t want to welcome a third child anytime soon after giving birth to daughter Brenda and son Adriel in quick succession.

“I’m fine with having these two,” the 90 Day Fiancé star, 32, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, September 15. “For now, I’m not planning on having more kids so that I can give these two all my love and attention.”

The Dominican Republic native explained that she often feels “sad giving so much attention” to her youngest child since his big sister, 13 months, wants to be held. “I just want them both to be happy,” she told Us. “I don’t think Brenda understands yet, but she is jealous!”

The TLC personality’s husband, Robert Springs, is also the father of five other children from previous relationships. His son Bryson lives with his dad and stepmom and “loves his siblings.”

Francisco gushed to Us, “Bryson loves kids. He is always very happy and emotional when he sees them.”

The couple welcomed their son earlier this month. The New York native wrote via Instagram on September 7: “Much love and respect to my wife who’s the true warrior. Gave birth to our baby boy.”

Francisco debuted her son on her own account four days later, writing, “I present to you my prince Adriel Hassan born on 9/7/2021 of 9 pounds 2 ounces and 20 inches. I thank God that he took care of me and everything went well. Mama in love.”

The reality star chose the name because she thought it sounded “sweet,” she told Us on Tuesday. “I liked its meaning (God’s flock),” Francisco said. “Robert chose his middle name, Hassan.”

She went on to tell Us, “I was thinking about giving birth in my home country since I don’t have any family here in the U.S., but because the pandemic got worse, I wasn’t able to go. So I stayed and gave birth here, although it wasn’t easy, and I was alone in the hospital, which was sad.”

She and Springs tied the knot in September 2019, and the pair announced their pregnancy news in April. “I am so happy to announce that we have a healthy baby on the way,” the then-expectant star told her Instagram followers at the time. “Our family is growing! I am so emotional and happy to have my babies, my second blessing.”

The couple will be featured on the Sunday, September 19, episode of 90 Day Bares All, streaming on discovery+.