Aaron Paul is loving life with his 23-month-old daughter, Story, and considers fatherhood both his “greatest role” and “greatest responsibility.”

“The fact that I have just a beautiful, healthy, happy daughter that runs and screams at me and throws her arms around me and calls me, ‘Daddy,’ is such a dream come true,” the actor, 40, told Us Weekly on Saturday, February 1, at the Big Game Big Give by The Giving Back Fund event.

Because he’s such a big fan of being a #girldad, news of Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna’s deaths affected the Breaking Bad alum “in the biggest way.” The Idaho native and his wife, Lauren Parsekian, have been talking about the basketball legend’s fatal helicopter crash “all day, every day,” Paul went on to tell Us.

Since he and the actress, 33, welcomed their baby girl in February 2018, the Emmy winner’s life has found new “meaning.” He explained, “That joy that love, no one can possibly understand it until they have their own. I have so many nieces and nephews and I love them to death, but the moment I had my child, it really felt my life began. Just watching my wife become a mother is awe-inspiring and so beautiful.”

The BoJack Horseman star “hopes” that he and Parsekian give Story siblings in the future, but for now, they’re focused on their toddler — and finding time for themselves. “We’ve got my in-laws right down the road so they’re an easy call for some quick babysitters,” Paul told Us of their date nights. “An ideal date night, a nice concert. Walk to the Greek, have a nice dinner, or just a simple dinner and a movie.”

He and the California native wed in May 2013 in the Cottage Pavilion at Calamitous Ranch in Malibu, California. The couple met at Coachella and shared their first kiss on a Ferris wheel at the music festival.

Two years after their nuptials, Paul couldn’t wait to have kids, he told Us in March 2014. “What lucky kids to have Lauren as their mother,” he gushed at the time. “I just hope they’re all little girls — all little miniature versions of Lauren because it would be fun to watch her. They don’t need to be all Lauren, but at least one! A little mini Lauren. I would love to watch her grow up.”

