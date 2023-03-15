Ready to spoil his grandkid! Al Roker confirmed that his daughter Courtney Roker is expecting her first baby — and he can’t wait to become a grandpa.

“My daughter Courtney and her husband, Wes [Laga], are expecting our first grandchild,” the weatherman, 68, said during the Wednesday, March 15, episode of the Today show. “We’re very excited.”

When asked by his fellow anchors what kind of grandpa he plans to be, the New York native had an answer ready to go. “For this grandchild, I’m gonna be the best grandpa ever,” said a grinning Al. “Because I’m gonna do whatever I can to spoil this kid and then hand her back.”

Though he used the pronoun “her” when referring to the baby, the morning show anchor wouldn’t confirm whether Courtney, 36, is expecting a boy or a girl. He did, however, make it clear that he knows what he wants the little one to call him: Pop-Pop.

“That was my dad’s name for all his grandkids,” Al explained as his colleagues toasted him with champagne and gave him onesies bearing the Today show logo.

Courtney announced the happy news via social media one day earlier, sharing a video of herself and Laga at a doctor’s appointment. “A new adventure is about to begin ❤️🍼,” she wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, March 14.

Her father couldn’t hide his excitement either, replying in the comments section: “Here we go!!! So very very happy!!!!! You guys.” In a second comment, he added, “Going for Pop-Pop.”

Al’s wife, Deborah Roberts, also expressed her joy about the new family member, writing, “This is so very exciting!!! 😍😍.”

The NBC personality and Roberts, 62 — who tied the knot in 1995 — share daughter Leila, 24, and son Nicholas, 20. Al shares Courtney with ex-wife Alice Bell.

In November 2022, Al was hospitalized after his doctors discovered that he had blood clots. His health scare caused him to miss the broadcast of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade for the first time in 27 years.

The Been There, Done That coauthor ultimately returned to the Today show in early January. “I lost half my blood. [My doctors] were trying to figure out where it was,” he explained during his first show back, revealing that his surgeons needed to resect his colon and remove his gallbladder. “I really do feel good. I’m sure I’m going to collapse like a stone after this is over because this is the first work I’ve done. It’s been a journey.”

Al also thanked his wife for her support, telling viewers that she was his rock throughout the ordeal. “Thank God for Deborah. She basically shielded me from a lot of this,” he said. “I had no idea how sick I was. I am living example of ignorance is bliss. I was able to put all my energy into just recuperating because I didn’t know how bad off I was.”