A second wind! Alec Baldwin said that there are bright sides to having kids at an older age.

“On one level, you appreciate it more,” the actor, 62, told Ellen DeGeneres on Wednesday, September 23. “When I was younger and when work was primary, I had to divide my time with that. Also as my friend said, especially with all my sons who can be a bit curt from time to time: ‘Don’t worry, at your age, by the time they’re saying things that really upset you, you’ll be deaf anyway.'”

The Saturday Night Live star, who shares Ireland Baldwin, 24, with Kim Basinger, as well as Carmen 7, Rafael, 5, Leonardo, 4, Romeo, 2, and Eduardo, 2 weeks, with Hilaria Baldwin, joked that he has been “practicing” losing his hearing.

The Golden Globe winner explained, “We’ll be having dinner and they’ll say something, and I’ll be like, ‘What? What did you say?’”

While the New York native’s house can get loud with five little ones under his roof, things are “sometimes bearable” at night, he explained during the Ellen DeGeneres Show appearance.

“There’s a magic window from 10 to 12 at night when I can read and get work done,” Alec told DeGeneres, 62. “Everyone is asleep by 10. My wife is asleep. My children are asleep.”

He and Hilaria, 36, welcomed their youngest child earlier this month. “Número Cinco está aqui. (Para mi, número seis),” the 30 Rock alum wrote via Instagram at the time, which translates to: “No. 5 is here. (For me, No. 6).”

The Emmy winner went on to write, “I love you @hilariabaldwin. My karma is your karma. Your karma is mine.”

Hilaria explained the inspiration behind Eduardo’s moniker one day after his arrival. “His name means ‘wealthy guardian of peace and light,’” the “Mom Brain” podcast cohost wrote via Instagram. “We love you baby Edu.”

The former yoga instructor revealed to Us Weekly in April that she isn’t opposed to expanding her and Alec’s family. “I’ve learned that I thought I was gonna have one kid and now, all of the sudden, I have a gigantic brood,” the Living Clearly Method author told Us. “So who knows?”