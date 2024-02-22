Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Celebrity Moms

Ireland Baldwin Shares Postpartum Body Update 9 Months After Giving Birth: ‘Be Kind’

By
Ireland Baldwin Shares Realistic Photo 9 Months Postpartum
Ireland Baldwin Courtesy of Ireland Baldwin/Instagram

Ireland Baldwin is embracing her post-baby physique nine months after giving birth.

The 28-year-old model, who is the daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger, shared a revealing mirror selfie, wearing nothing but a bra and underwear, via Instagram on Wednesday, February 21.

In the caption, Ireland shared a realistic yet inspiring update about how she’s adjusting to her body after giving birth.

“9 months postpartum and I’m far from where I want to be but I’m over the hump and finally finding time to get this ass into shape,” Ireland wrote alongside the snaps, which showed her flexing her biceps.

Ireland added that although she’s “not necessarily working out everyday,” she is still “making strides to be more consistent. Walk more. Move more.”

Sharing a message for those who are having difficulty embracing their bodies after pregnancy, she continued, “Just wanted to do a solidarity post with anyone who’s having a tough time getting inspired to change bad habits/work on yourself.”

Ireland proceeded to show herself a little grace, writing, “I still have days where I binge eat an entire box of Girl Scout cookies for dinner but that’s ok! It took 7-9 months to even start to lose any baby weight or care to… ”

Ireland Baldwin Shares Realistic Photo 9 Months Postpartum
Ireland Baldwin Courtesy of Ireland Baldwin/Instagram (2)

Her caption ended on a pointed and motivational note: “And anyone who makes you feel bad for going at your own pace or not being enough can suck it. This s–t is HARD. Be kind to yourself.”

Fans cheered her on in the comments section for being so vulnerable during her journey.

One Instagram user wrote, “Your body will never be the same and that’s ok,” as another joked, “I’m still trying to loose baby weight. My daughter is 18 😂.”

Another saluted Ireland and commented, “Thank you for being the realest, funniest, and most relatable person I follow. Thank you, thank you, thank you!” A fourth user marked Ireland’s photos as “my fave post to date😍.”

In an encouraging message, a separate user reminded Ireland, “Your body is beautiful. And you’re loving yourself that’s the most important thing. You made a baby with that body! Women’s bodies are incredible. Great job momma!!”

Ireland and boyfriend RAC (real name André Allen Anjos) announced the arrival of daughter Holland, their first baby, in May 2023. She has since given candid glimpses of her first months as a mom, noting in a thoughtful December 2023 Instagram post that she wants to be her “best self” for her daughter.

“Life is painfully short. Having a baby who grows out of her clothes in a week reminds you of that,” she teased at the time.

Ireland and RAC previously announced her pregnancy on New Year’s Eve 2022, sharing a photo of a sonogram for the occasion and writing, “Happy New Year ❤️.”

