Alex Rodriguez has three MVP awards and almost 700 home runs to his name, but that doesn’t make him immune from a few dad moments.

His daughter Ella was quick to point that out on Wednesday, March 6, when she and the former New York Yankees third baseman attended Olivia Rodrigo’s concert at the Kaseya Center in Miami on her Guts World Tour.

In an Instagram video recorded at the concert, A-Rod, 48, told the camera, “Alright, I’ve been filming all day, I’ve never been more tired. Now I’m at a … Rodrigo?”

“Olivia Rodrigo,” Ella, 15, interjected.

“Olivia Rodrigo concert,” the slugger continued. “Surrounded by 20,000 teenage girls, and all I want to do is go to sleep.”

For those who have never been to a concert with 20,000 teenage girls, sleep is not exactly an option. The video soon cut to the father-daughter duo in the crowd, with Ella singing along to the NSFW lyrics to “Vampire” as her dad awkwardly smiled at the camera.

While Ella was clearly living out her teenage dream, her father came away impressed. The text on his video soon changed from, “POV: Life as a teenager’s dad” to “Rodrigo is pretty good TBH.” He captioned the video with, “Props @oliviarodrigo… I won’t mess up your name next time.”

Since retiring from Major League Baseball in 2016, Rodriguez has been able to fully embrace dad life. Ella is one of two daughters he shares with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis. Their eldest daughter, Natasha, 19, is currently a freshman at the University of Michigan.

It may seem absurd for anyone to not know who Olivia Rodrigo is in the year 2024, but A-Rod had some support in the comments. His former on-field rival and current studio partner David Ortiz commented on the video, “Been there before bro,” while Mario Lopez added, “Been there. I get it.”

Not all the fans were quite as kind. One called him out, saying, “Don’t act like you don’t know Olivia Rodrigo.” Another roasted the former ballplayer and entrepreneur for not shelling out more cash for better seats.

Perhaps even more amazing than A-Rod not knowing a major pop star is that no one in the crowd seemed to recognize him in the short video he posted, which included him walking through the arena and to his seat.

Overall, it seems like father and daughter both had a great time, though if you ask Ella, she might tell you love is embarrassing.