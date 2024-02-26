Louis Partridge was spotted dancing, singing and seemingly gushing over “beautiful” girlfriend Olivia Rodrigo during the opening night of her Guts World Tour on Friday, February 23, at Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs, California.

In several videos caught by fans, the Enola Holmes actor was spotted at the show with Rodrigo’s best friend Iris Apatow. He was seen dancing throughout the night, taking videos of the Sour singer’s performances. Fans are also convinced that Partridge whispered, “She looks beautiful,” while Rodrigo was performing “Traitor,” as caught on a video posted by Apatow via her Instagram Stories.

Partridge even posted an Instagram Story of his own, sharing a snap of Rodrigo performing with the caption, “So so so so good.”

Partridge and Rodrigo, both 21, first sparked dating rumors after being spotted out together in London in October 2023. In the photos shared by fans via X, Partridge was seen putting his arm around Rodrigo.

The couple seemingly made things official when they were photographed by the Daily Mail in the middle of a makeout session at a gas station in New York City on December 14, 2023. Some of the photos include the two hugging tightly while kissing, while one snap showed Partridge taking photos of Rodrigo with his phone.

While the first pics of the pair first surfaced in October 2023, a Life & Style source claimed in December 2023 that the duo had been “quietly dating for a few months.” After connecting through mutual friends, Rodrigo and Partridge began “texting and talking on the phone before realizing they’ve got something here,” the source explained.

The two stars have yet to respond to the romance rumors, but fans are already obsessed with the pairing.

While Rodrigo has kept relatively mum about past relationships, the singer has opened up about her troubles with dating during an interview with The New York Times in September 2023.

“I had such a desire to live and experience things and make mistakes and grow after Sour came out, I kind of felt this pressure to be this girl that I thought everyone expected me to be,” Rodrigo told the newspaper of making her sophomore album, Guts. “And I think because of that pressure, maybe I did things that maybe I shouldn’t have — dated people that I shouldn’t have.”

The actress has been romantically linked to other celebrities over the years, including producer Adam Faze, DJ Zack Bia and her High School Musical: The Musical: The Series costar Joshua Bassett, the last of which was the cause of months-long internet speculation about a rumored Disney love triangle with Sabrina Carpenter.