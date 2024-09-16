Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity Moms

Alex Rodriguez Visits Daughter Natasha at Michigan for Football Game — But Has to Run Errands 1st

By
Alex Rodriguez Visits Daughter Natasha at Michigan for Football Game But Has to Run Errands 1st
Alex Rodriguez and daughter Natasha Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Alex Rodriguez got to visit with his eldest daughter, Natasha, who attends the University of Michigan — but he had to run some errands first.

“Back at Ann Arbor for the big game today and I got us some great tickets for Tashi and I, pregame passes on the field,” Rodriguez, 49, shared in a TikTok video on Sunday, September 15, while walking through a Trader Joe’s. “We have a great day scheduled. We still haven’t been to the game.”

Rodriguez shared that they had “gone to a furniture store, Lululemon, Madewell and now back in [his] favorite spot, Trader Joe’s.”

“No game. I’m starving. Why are we here?” he joked.

‘Date Night’! Alex Rodriguez's Best Moments With Daughters Natasha and Ella

Related: Alex Rodriguez’s Best Moments With His Daughters Natasha and Ella: Photos

The clip then cut to a Spongebob meme which read, “3 hours later,” and showed Rodriguez walking with multiple Trader Joe’s bags and the caption, “Guess we’ll catch the last quarter …”

Rodriguez shares Natasha, 19, and daughter Ella, 16, with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

@arod

We did make it… #girldad #collegedad #michigan #arod #dadsoftiktok

♬ Funny – Gold-Tiger

Following their game day disaster, Rodriguez shared another video about being a college dad.

“The only thing that humbles you faster than being a dad, is being a college dad,” Rodriguez wrote via TikTok over a video of him putting groceries away.

Rodriguez previously helped Natasha move into her dorm room at the University of Michigan campus last year.

Alex Rodriguez Dating History

Related: Alex Rodriguez’s Dating History: Kate Hudson, Jennifer Lopez and More

“Left my heart in Michigan 💙💛Dropping off @thenatasharodriguez at college was one of the hardest, but most proud moments of being a father,” he captioned several Instagram photos of the father-daughter duo in August 2023. “Can’t wait to watch her take on this big new chapter.”

In September 2023, Rodriguez shared that Scurtis, 51, accused him of texting Natasha “too much” after she went away to college.

houseofskye underwear deal

Deal of the Day

Shop Now – Buy 2 Pairs of Any Color Underwear, Get 1 Free! View Deal

“It’s hard. For the first time in 18 years, I don’t have my two girls with me at dinner,” he exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “The good news is I get to spend more time with Ella. I guess there’s a silver lining everywhere.”

Rodriguez, who split from Scurtis in 2006 after six years of marriage, shared that he’s also “proud” of where his relationship with his ex-wife stands now.

“I know how difficult it is. Breakups are never easy. Coparenting is never easy,” he told Us. “But I got to tell you, of anything I’ve accomplished, my partnership with Cynthia and raising our two beautiful daughters is the thing that I’m by far the most proud of.”

In this article

Alex Rodriguez Reveals He-s Been Diagnosed With Early-Stage Gum Disease

Alex Rodriguez

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!
Please enter a name.
Please enter a valid email.
Please enter a phone number.
Please enter a message.