Alex Rodriguez got to visit with his eldest daughter, Natasha, who attends the University of Michigan — but he had to run some errands first.

“Back at Ann Arbor for the big game today and I got us some great tickets for Tashi and I, pregame passes on the field,” Rodriguez, 49, shared in a TikTok video on Sunday, September 15, while walking through a Trader Joe’s. “We have a great day scheduled. We still haven’t been to the game.”

Rodriguez shared that they had “gone to a furniture store, Lululemon, Madewell and now back in [his] favorite spot, Trader Joe’s.”

“No game. I’m starving. Why are we here?” he joked.

The clip then cut to a Spongebob meme which read, “3 hours later,” and showed Rodriguez walking with multiple Trader Joe’s bags and the caption, “Guess we’ll catch the last quarter …”

Rodriguez shares Natasha, 19, and daughter Ella, 16, with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

Following their game day disaster, Rodriguez shared another video about being a college dad.

“The only thing that humbles you faster than being a dad, is being a college dad,” Rodriguez wrote via TikTok over a video of him putting groceries away.

Rodriguez previously helped Natasha move into her dorm room at the University of Michigan campus last year.

“Left my heart in Michigan 💙💛Dropping off @thenatasharodriguez at college was one of the hardest, but most proud moments of being a father,” he captioned several Instagram photos of the father-daughter duo in August 2023. “Can’t wait to watch her take on this big new chapter.”

In September 2023, Rodriguez shared that Scurtis, 51, accused him of texting Natasha “too much” after she went away to college.

“It’s hard. For the first time in 18 years, I don’t have my two girls with me at dinner,” he exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “The good news is I get to spend more time with Ella. I guess there’s a silver lining everywhere.”

Rodriguez, who split from Scurtis in 2006 after six years of marriage, shared that he’s also “proud” of where his relationship with his ex-wife stands now.

“I know how difficult it is. Breakups are never easy. Coparenting is never easy,” he told Us. “But I got to tell you, of anything I’ve accomplished, my partnership with Cynthia and raising our two beautiful daughters is the thing that I’m by far the most proud of.”