Alexa PenaVega revealed that experiencing a stillbirth took a toll on both her mental and physical health.

“This season, I have learned so much about pain with purpose,” the actress, 35, shared in an emotional Instagram video on Wednesday, May 15. “Losing Indy was very hard, and then right after losing her, my health declined a lot, and nobody could figure out what was wrong. And it was a very hard season for all of us to navigate, but I don’t think I’ve ever surrendered in this way to God in my life.”

Leaning into her faith, PenaVega said she would pray, “’God, give this pain purpose. Any time my body is feeling pain, God, you turn it into purpose, whether it’s moving whatever’s in my body out, whether it’s pushing these emotions through my body. God, like, whatever it is, do not let this pain go to waste.’”

Alexa went on to share that her family with husband Carlos PenaVega “has never been stronger” despite their emotional loss. “My faith has never been stronger. My marriage has never been stronger,” she added. “Our life, her life, was so purposeful in just that short, little bit that we had with her. And while she may not have taken a breath here on Earth, she did not go without purpose.” (Alexa and Carlos, 34, share sons Ocean, 7, and Kingston, 4, and daughter Rio, 2.)

Earlier in the video, Alexa told fans that she and her family are “doing really well considering everything” before concluding the clip by expressing her appreciation for her fans. “This season, I know, will come with its rollercoaster of feelings and emotions. I know that,” she stated. “But I’m just gonna continue to allow his peace to just overwhelm us. And please just continue to lift us up in your prayer. I love you guys. Thank you for being supportive.”

Alexa and Carlos, who wed in 2014, revealed in November 2023 that they were expecting their fourth child. Alexa was hospitalized for partial placental abruption in March before she suffered a pregnancy loss.

“After a beautiful and peaceful delivery, our daughter ‘Indy’ was born at rest,” the couple wrote in a lengthy Instagram statement on April 15. “It has been a painful journey. But in the pain, we have found peace.”

They continued: “Indy Rex PenaVega, you completely changed our world. You moved us to a new place. You gave us the community we have been longing for. We love you [and] can’t wait to see how many other lives you change.”

Carlos previously opened up to Us Weekly about how pregnancy can be difficult for both partners. “She’s my best friend. So, I always say, ‘Listen, a nine-month pregnancy is tough on wives, but it’s definitely tough on the husband,” he exclusively shared in November 2023. “You lose your best friend. And then not only in those nine months but after those nine months, she’s still gone for a little bit.”

Alexa agreed with her husband’s comments, adding, “A lot of women are like, ‘I don’t care, whatever. I’m like, ‘No, he really does have to give up a lot.’ Husbands do have to give up a lot.”