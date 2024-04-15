Alexa and Carlos PenaVega experienced a stillbirth with their fourth child.

The Spy Kids actress, 35, and her husband, 34, announced the pregnancy loss via Instagram on Monday, April 15.

“There are never the right words to say when it comes to loss. After a beautiful and peaceful delivery, our daughter ‘Indy’ was born at rest,” the couple wrote. “I was been a painful journey. But in the pain we have found peace. God continues to comfort and hold us in his arms. The prayers from the community around us have been so sustaining in this difficult season. This little girl has already changed our lives in so many ways. She was absolutely beautiful. And looked just like daddy. Dark hair and all. Grief has come to us in waves. Moments of feeling absolutely gutted … then moments of feeling blessed by just getting a moment with her.”

They added, “We can’t understand why things like this happen and we may never get answers. Indy Rex PenaVega, you completely changed our world. You moved us to a new place. You gave us the community we have been longing for. We love you [and] can’t wait to see how many other lives you change.”

The couple, who married in 2014, announced in November 2023 that they had another little one on the way. The twosome previously welcomed sons Ocean, 7, and Kingston, 4, and daughter Rio, 2.

“Thank God we love adventures 😍😍😍,” Alexa wrote via Instagram at the time alongside photos from their maternity shoot. “Oh baby here we come! Número cuatro! 🎉 .”

The couple were vocal about their path to parenthood, sharing with Us Weekly that Alexa’s fourth pregnancy wasn’t easy.

“She’s my best friend,” Carlos exclusively told Us in November 2023. “So, I always say, ‘Listen, a nine-month pregnancy is tough on the wives, but it’s definitely tough on the husband.’”

The Big Time Rush band member confessed: “You lose your best friend. And then not only in those nine months, but after those nine months, she’s still gone for a little bit.”

Carlos’ remark about “making sacrifices” prompted a chuckle from Alexa, but she agreed with his evaluation of how their interactions changed throughout each pregnancy and during the newborn phase.

“A lot of women are like, ‘I don’t care, whatever.’ I’m like, ‘No, he really does have to give up a lot,’” Alexa told Us. “Husbands do have to give up a lot.”

Carlos added that having another baby was “a decision that we made together,” adding that they were “excited” to continue expanding their family.