Oops! Ali Fedotowsky’s 21-month-old son, Riley, pooped in the hotel pool during a Hawaiian family vacation after three days of constipation.

“So Riley finally pooped,” the former Bachelorette, 35, wrote on her Monday, February 24, Instagram Story. “But I am so mortified by what went down that I’m not ready to share what happened nor do I think I’ll ever be ready to share/admit what happened.”

But three hours later, the Bachelor alum admitted, “OK OK OK you guys guest [sic] it. Riley pooped in the pool. They had to shut the pool down for an hour and a half. It was super embarrassing.”

The Massachusetts native, who also shares her 3-year-old daughter, Molly, with her husband, Kevin Manno, went on to say that “there was a news story” about her son’s accident. She added, “It’s ridiculous and some trolls commented on my blog, like, ‘Why didn’t you have him in a swim diaper?’ He was in a swim diaper, he just had runny-as-eff poops that leaked out of his swim diaper.”

Fedotowsky documented her toddler’s constipation ahead of the incident, feeding him raisins on her Instagram Story. “Riley hasn’t poop[ed] in 3 days but other than that, we are all in our happy place,” the Home and Family star captioned her “Manno family vacation” photo via Instagram on Monday. “Think [poop] thoughts for @rileymanno.”

When it comes to clapping back at mom-shamers on social media, the former E! News correspondent told Us Weekly exclusively in April that “it’s never, ever worth” the trouble.

She explained, “You’ll never win. But I do [reply] sometimes. Because when it comes to your kids, you’re going to want to respond, that’s the thing.”

While the former “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast host goes back and forth on that, she draws a hard line with co-sleeping with Molly and Riley. “I think from the get-go, you shouldn’t put them in your bed because they’ll always want to be in your bed,” she told Us at the time. “And again, you want to keep the romance alive. And that’s not really going to happen, so I recommend bassinet, crib.”

Fedotowsky and Manno, 36, tied the knot in 2017 in Rancho Palos Verdes, California.