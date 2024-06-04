Former Bachelorette Ali Fedotowsky had an emotional reunion with her kids following her mysterious trip.

“I was out of town for a while & surprised my kids,” Fedotowsky, 39, wrote via Instagram on Monday, June 3. “One of my favorite moments ever in 10, 9, 8, 7, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1.”

In the clip, Fedotowsky’s 6-year-old son, Riley, ran toward the garage as he held onto the leash of their dog, Owen. As the pooch began to bark, Riley looked up to find his mom standing there.

His jaw dropped at the sight of Fedotowsky, and he quickly ran into her arms as she got down on her knees. Fedotowsky’s 7-year-old daughter, Molly, came running into the frame and joined the crew for a hug. Fedotowsky’s husband, Kevin Manno, also embraced his family.

“Totally forgot to share this last week 🥹 Such a perfect moment in my little world ❤️,” she captioned the upload. “Being able to surprise them was the absolute best.”

Fedotowsky’s post came on the heels of her brief time away. “Signing off with a goodbye from these two. Annnnd … now I’m a blubbering mess,” she wrote via Instagram in May, sharing a screenshot of a FaceTime call with Manno, 40, and Riley. “Won’t have my phone for a while [and] this will by far be the longest I’ve ever gone without speaking to my family.”

Fedotowsky also gave a sweet shout-out to Manno, whom she tied the knot with in 2017. “Thank you for holding down the fort and supporting me in this @kevinmanno,” she concluded. “Don’t get too used to the house being so clean while I’m gone. I’ll be back to mess it up before you know it 🤪 Love you!!!”

Fedotowsky had been away from her home and her family for less than 10 days. “Hey everybody, I’m back. I’ve been off social for a little bit. I’m happy to be back. I cannot wait to share what I just did,” Fedotowsky said in an Instagram video in May. “I have so many feelings around it. Crazy emotions around it.”

While Fedotowsky noted that she “can’t” share the details of her travels, she promised her followers that she would fill them in “as soon” as she could.

While Fedotowsky was tight-lipped about her whereabouts, several followers took to the comment section to speculate that she was filming Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.

Fellow Bachelor Nation member Ashley Iaconetti agreed with the fan theory, adding that she thinks Trista Sutter was also there.

“She’s away for two weeks,” Iaconetti, 36, said on a May episode of her “Almost Famous” podcast, referring to Sutter, 51. “Apparently, Ali Fedotowsky is also away for two weeks, [she] had a very similar post. So, is she shooting a show? Is she on Special Forces? Because I told her she’d be perfect for Special Forces.”