Ali Fedotowsky is back online after a brief but mysterious hiatus.

“Hey everybody, I’m back. I’ve been off social for a little bit. I’m happy to be back. I cannot wait to share what I just did,” Fedotowsky, 39, said in a Saturday, May 25, Instagram video. “I have so many feelings around it. Crazy emotions around it.”

She continued, “I, honestly, mentally don’t quite feel like myself right now because of it. I promise as soon as I can share, I will. I just can’t right now.”

The former Bachelorette further noted it is “good to interact” with her followers again, and cannot wait to share “everything when [she] can.”

Related: Former ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Leads: Where Are They Now? While some roses stand the test of time, others wilt before the Neil Lane engagement ring can be resized. The Bachelor premiered on ABC in March 2002 with Alex Michel dubbed the world’s most eligible Bachelor. More than 20 women competed for his heart and one of the most successful reality TV franchises was born. […]

Fedotowsky had been away from home — she lives in Nashville with husband Kevin Manno and their two kids — since May 16.

“Signing off with a goodbye from these two. Annnnd…now I’m a blubbering mess,” she wrote via Instagram earlier this month, sharing a screenshot of a FaceTime call with Manno, 40, and son Riley, 5. “Won’t have my phone for a while [and] this will by far be the longest I’ve ever gone without speaking to my family.”

Fedotowsky, who also shares 7-year-old daughter Molly with her husband, added a special note for Manno.

“Thank you for holding down the fort and supporting me in this @kevinmanno,” she concluded. “Don’t get too used to the house being so clean while I’m gone. I’ll be back to mess it up before you know it 🤪 Love you!!!”

While Fedotowsky has not shared what she’s been up to away from home, several fans took to her comment sections to guess that she was away filming a reality show like Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test. Fellow Bachelor Nation member Ashley Iaconetti previously cosigned the theory, also speculating that Trista Sutter — who has also been away from home recently — was doing a similar project.

Related: Inside Bachelorette's Ali Fedotowsky's Home Renovation From the Bachelorette mansion to her dream home! Ali Fedotowsky and her husband, Kevin Manno, have been hard at work renovating their Nashville, Tennessee, house since they purchased it in fall 2021. “My husband and I both feel so fortunate to live in this home. We found it when it was just a framed house […]

“She’s away for two weeks,” Iaconetti, 36, said on her “Almost Famous” podcast earlier this month. “Apparently, Ali Fedotowsky is also away for two weeks, [she] had a very similar post. So, is she shooting a show? Is she on Special Forces? Because I told her she’d be perfect for Special Forces.”

For Trista’s part, her husband, Ryan Sutter, sparked concern about her whereabouts in his Mother’s Day tribute when he wrote about missing her. He has since confirmed that she is alright.

“Trista is fine. We are fine. We’re great. Trista is at a place in life where she is searching a bit,” Ryan, 49, wrote on May 18. “An opportunity presented itself that may help her on that quest. With her family’s support, she has taken it. Part of that process means that she is temporarily inaccessible to us.”