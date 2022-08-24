From the Bachelorette mansion to her dream home! Ali Fedotowsky and her husband, Kevin Manno, have been hard at work renovating their Nashville, Tennessee, house since they purchased it in fall 2021.

“My husband and I both feel so fortunate to live in this home. We found it when it was just a framed house and even though there wasn’t even drywall on the walls yet, we just knew it was the perfect home for us,” the 37-year-old reality TV alum exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, August 22.

Fedotowsky, who shares 6-year-old daughter Molly and 4-year-old son Riley with Manno, explained just how customized the four-bedroom residence is for her family.

“I chose every light fixture, every piece of hardware and all the little details! Really the only thing I didn’t choose was the layout since that was already set when we found it. So, we really did get the opportunity to make it our dream home even though we didn’t technically build it. I wake up grateful for this home every single morning,” she said.

The entertainment journalist drew inspiration from Joanna Gaines and told Us that she “discovered my love of shiplap” from the HGTV alum. “I added a ton of Metrie shiplap all throughout the house. Some people have messaged me asking if I’m worried it’s becoming dated and I definitely don’t think it is! I think it’s classic and timeless! And at the end of the day it just makes me happy to look at,” she shared.

The television presenter began dating her husband in 2013, two years after ending her engagement to Roberto Martinez, whom she met on her season of The Bachelorette in 2010. She and Manno wed in March 2017, when their daughter Molly was just 8 months old. The little one served as their flower girl, pulled in a wagon by the bride’s then-4-year-old niece Lennon.

Fedotowsky and her family relocated from California to Nashville after buying their new digs last year. The former E! News correspondent shared details about the slow move-in process via social media.

“WE MOVED … our stuff!” she captioned an October 2021 Instagram snapshot of her and her husband posing in front of their garage. “We can’t move everything into the house or live there yet … not until we have the certificate of occupancy.”

By the end of the month, she announced that they were officially homeowners. “It’s been quite the adventure and we have been waiting a long time for this day,” she captioned before-and-after Instagram snapshots of her and her family smiling by the finished and unfinished staircase.

Fedotowsky initially had reservations about what is now one of her favorite features — the screened-in porch. “We used 84 Lumber for all our backyard structures. And when we decided to add it to the house I was a little bit worried that it was going to ruin the beautiful light in the home. I love natural light and I was worried we’d lose it. And even though we lost a little bit of light, adding the screened in porch was so worth it! As soon as we hear the rain outside the whole family quickly runs out to the screened in porch so we can watch the rain from there,” she told Us.

The move and renovations weren’t the only things keeping the Massachusetts native busy this past year. In April, she launched her business 1to3Life. “We created 1to3life because, as a consumer myself, I couldn’t find a clean hydration product that actually tasted good. So I decided to make one,” she explained via Instagram when the site first went live. “It’s surreal to me that I took an idea and turned it into an actual product that you can buy right now.”

Keep scrolling to see exclusive photos of Fedotowsky and her family‘s newly renovated house: