She’s nonstop! The Bachelorette alum Ali Fedotowsky has learned to balance her everyday parenting routine with her work responsibilities — and she exclusively invited Us Weekly to tag along for a typical day in her life.

Fedotowsky, 37, typically kicks off her busy day with a cup of coffee before getting her two children — Molly, 5, and Riley, 3, whom she shares with husband Kevin Manno — off to school. Once her little ones get home, it’s all about spending time as a family.

“We love to play,” she told Us. “My kids and I like to create together.”

The Nashville resident originally appeared on season 14 of The Bachelor in 2010 before becoming the season 6 lead of The Bachelorette. At the time, she accepted a proposal from Roberto Martinez, but they eventually split in November 2011.

“It is so difficult. I hated being the Bachelorette. And that’s the truth,” the reality TV personality previously told Us in March 2020 while reflecting on her ABC experience. “I am beyond grateful. Like, my life would not be what it is today. If I wasn’t on that show, I wouldn’t have the platform I have. I wouldn’t have the amazing community around me. I wouldn’t have met my husband, wouldn’t have my kids, like, I’m so beyond grateful for The Bachelorette. But I hated my experience.”

She noted at the time: “I found it very hard to date people that I knew I wasn’t going to end up with. Like, I walked into night one of The Bachelorette knowing my top two guys. … That’s why people who get the first impression rose are always in the top two or three. You know your attraction to somebody right away.”

Fedotowsky married the radio DJ, now 38, in 2017, one year after welcoming daughter Molly. Son Riley joined the family in 2018. Since becoming parents of two, the pair have navigated the highs and lows of their marriage.

“People always say that what I have with my husband is ‘too good,’ nobody wants to hear about it,” the blogger told Us in January 2020. “Like, ‘No one wants to hear about your perfect marriage!’ Our marriage is not perfect. Nobody’s marriage is perfect. But maybe that’s why we need to do a podcast because people looking in think it looks perfect, but let’s peel back the veil a little bit.”

