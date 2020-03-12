Kaley Cuoco can’t start her day without a cup of joe! The Big Bang Theory alum describes herself as a “coffee connoisseur” and admitted she’s a different person without some java.

“I love coffee in general, I go to bed at night just thinking of what my cup will be like in the morning, what mug I will choose, how the frothed milk will make me feel,” the star 34, told Us Weekly exclusively while promoting her partnership with Starbucks on Monday, March 9. “I’m a self-proclaimed coffee connoisseur. I love all things coffee.”

Added the 8 Simple Rules alum: “The first thing I do I wake up in the morning is I turn it on. I like the smell. I like the whole process. It’s just part of my routine. I can’t even think of a morning where I haven’t had a cup or where I’ve missed it. I don’t forget to have a cup.”

As for how the California native takes her coffee? Temperature is key. “It has to burn my esophagus,” she explained. “And I froth the milk and I’m very pleased.”

Cuoco noted that coffee is such an integral part of her daily life that she feels different without a frequent caffeine fix and the ritual that comes with it. “I don’t even know if it’s the caffeine anymore,” she said. “I actually like the taste. I like holding it. It’s a whole thing.”

Cuoco’s husband, Karl Cook, also thinks she’s “different” sans her morning jolt. “I’m assuming it makes me different. My husband says it does,” she dished. “I believe him.”

Speaking of Cook, 29, Cuoco also told Us that she and the equestrian, who tied the knot in June 2018, will soon live under the same roof for the first time ever once their California abode is complete. “Me and Karl, this is our first home together. Neither of us have spent one night in the house. We haven’t been there. It looks ready to go. I can’t wait to open the door. We are really excited about that,” she said. “He’s been home and I said, ‘You know, why don’t you go stay at the house?’ but he said he wanted to wait for me.”

Added the Harley Quinn star: “I’m excited to have coffee in my house!”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi