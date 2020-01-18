Perfectly imperfect. Ali Fedotowsky opened up about her marriage to Kevin Manno and admitted that their relationship isn’t as picturesque as one might think.

The former Bachelorette is a busy mom of two with numerous careers she’s juggling, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t want to work with her husband — flaws and all.

“People always say that what I have with my husband is ‘too good,’ nobody wants to hear about it,” Fedotowsky, 35, told Us Weekly exclusively while discussing her partnership with Campbell’s Well Yes! Sipping Soups. “Like, ‘No one wants to hear about your perfect marriage!’ Our marriage is not perfect.”

She added: “Nobody’s marriage is perfect. But maybe that’s why we need to do a podcast, because people looking in think it looks perfect, but let’s peel back the veil a little bit.”

In between working on her blog, raising her family and appearing on Home & Family, the Massachusetts native is considering starting a podcast at home with Manno, 36.

“I just created this Facebook group, which has been awesome, called Family With Ali Manno, and it’s been so great,” she told Us. “But I feel like I’m going to start turning that into a little podcast that me and my husband can maybe do.”

The reality star has podcast experience after working with fellow Bachelorette alum Rachel Lindsay on the “Bachelor Happy Hour” show. She stepped down ahead of Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor, which premiered in January, but it wasn’t because she didn’t enjoy the work.

“Some people are like, ‘Oh my gosh, did you and Rachel have a falling out?’ Absolutely not. Like, Rachel and I are great,” Fedotowsky told Us in January. “There’s no problems with me and Rachel. Honestly, it was a time thing.”

When it comes to a possible project with her husband of more than two years, it’s all about making the time.

“We keep saying we want to do it, but once again, we’re too busy,” the former reality star explained. “Any parent of any person is too busy, but when you add two toddlers in the mix, we’ll see!”

With reporting by Emily Marcus.