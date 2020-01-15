Cordial exes! Ali Fedotowsky is excited that her ex-fiancé, Roberto Martinez, is engaged to Kristiana Elliott, who she believes is his perfect match.

“I’m so happy for him, honestly,” the Bachelorette alum, 35, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, January 14, while discussing her partnership with Campbell’s Well Yes! Sipping Soups. “I think everybody should have love in their life, and I think that Roberto’s an amazing guy, and it just takes the right person, and I think he obviously has found the right person, and I could not be more happy for him.”

Martinez announced that he had popped the question to Elliott in December. “When you know you know. Found my forever sweetheart 🙂,” he tweeted alongside a series of photos on a snowboarding trip with his bride-to-be. In one snapshot, Elliott is holding a mug that reads, “Does this ring make me look engaged?”

The State Farm insurance agent previously proposed to Fedotowsky, 35, on the season 6 finale of The Bachelorette, which aired in May 2010. The former couple called it quits one year later in November 2011.

Fedotowsky explained on her former online talk show, Love Buzz, in February 2017 that she and Martinez parted ways because they “weren’t right for each other.”

She added at the time, “You’re not right for someone, and you split ways — isn’t that a success? Yeah, I believe it is. What the real failure is, and the real sad thing, would be to stay with someone you’re not meant for, you’re not right for, and be miserable.”

The reality TV personality began dating radio and television host Kevin Manno in 2013 before they announced their engagement in September 2015. The pair tied the knot in 2017 and are the parents of daughter Molly, 3, and son Riley, 18 months.

Although Fedotowsky and Martinez’s chapter together has closed, she revealed to Us that the pair are on still on friendly terms.

“The last time we had sent a text, I think it was after Riley was born,” she said about whether she and Martinez are still in touch. “He had sent me a text to congratulate me. So that actually reminds me. I should shoot him a text and congratulate him on his engagement! But I am super happy for him, and I wish him and his new fiancée all the best, and I know … I’m sure they will have a beautiful wedding day.”

With reporting by Emily Marcus