



Under the weather. Ali Fedotowsky brought her 3-year-old daughter, Molly, to the doctor on Wednesday, November 20, with a fever.

“She might look somewhat better but work up this morning at 4 am and she had a 104.2 fever,” the former Bachelorette, 35, wrote on her Instagram Story at the time. “I was able to get it down to 103 in [the] last hour with meds, water, and cool washcloths but we are definitely headed to [the] doctor this morning. It [sic] been too long now. I feel soooo bad for her.”

Ahead of this announcement, the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast cohost posted a photo of the toddler sleeping, writing, “My poor sweet girl has been so very sick for the past 48 hours. It is heartbreaking!!!!! I want to thank all of you for all your messages and DM’s with advice for how to handle this stomach flu. It is so gnarly.”

The former reality star, who also shares her 17-month-old son, Riley, with her husband, Kevin Manno, added, “Thankfully Riley still hasn’t gotten it so far.”

Fedotowsky, however, caught the flu and said she hasn’t “left the house in days.” She explained on her Tuesday, November 19, Instagram Story: “I’m going stir crazy. … I haven’t seen Riley in days. I only saw him for a second yesterday. I just really don’t want to get him sick. I miss him so much. … We kept him totally separate because we’ve just been cleaning out the house, trying to keep him healthy. It’s awful. … Man, this makes you grateful for all the times your body is working for you.”

While Molly was out for a walk with Manno, 36, at the time and “back to her talkative self,” the little one was still sleepy before her temperature rose.

Four months prior, the former ABC personality went to urgent care with Riley after a splinter in his pinky toe got infected. “I’m sure he’s going to be fine, but I’m just freaking out right now and pacing around the house,” the Massachusetts native said on her July Instagram Story. “Kevin noticed for the first time since he got the splinter five days ago that his toe was totally swollen and redness was creeping up his leg.”

Fedotowksy’s youngest was “totally fine” and prescribed antibiotics. “I think I just freaked out,” the Bachelor alum admitted. “I’m a panicked mother.”