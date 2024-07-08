Ali Fedotowsky’s daughter Molly couldn’t have been happier after getting Taylor Swift tickets for her 8th birthday.

Fedotowsky, 39, shared a video via Instagram on Sunday, July 7, of herself and husband Kevin Manno surprising Molly with Eras Tour tickets as a gift. (Fedotowsky and Manno, 41, share Molly and son Riley, 6.)

“What are these?” Molly asks her parents as she opens a yellow envelope with two Eras Tour tickets inside.

After Riley chimes in to point out that “they say Taylor Swift,” Molly covers her face in shock and says, “I got Taylor Swift tickets!”

Molly then gives a big hug to her mom, who gushes, “We’re going to have the best time.”

“Oh, my God, I’m so excited. Let’s go!” Molly says while jumping up and down at the end of the clip.

Fedotowsky didn’t specify when she and Molly are seeing Swift, 34, but the pop star is set to bring her record-breaking tour back to the U.S. this fall. The former Bachelorette captioned the video, “I could not be more excited for a magical weekend with my sweet eight-year-old girl seeing her idol @taylorswift !!! Happy Birthday Molly!!!”

Fedotowsky and Manno tied the knot in 2017 and have frequently shared glimpses into their family life through the years. In May, the Bachelor Nation alum took a break from social media and went on a mysterious trip away from her kids and husband.

“Hey everybody, I’m back. I’ve been off social for a little bit. I’m happy to be back. I cannot wait to share just what I did,” she shared in a since-deleted Instagram video at the time. “I have so many feelings around it. Crazy emotions around it.”

Fedotowsky went on to share that she didn’t “quite feel like [herself]” after her time away and promised to share “as soon” as she can.

“I just can’t right now,” she added.

Weeks later, Fedotowsky gave her followers a closer look at her emotional reunion with her kids. “I was out of town for a while & surprised my kids,” she wrote via Instagram in June. “One of my favorite moments ever in 10, 9, 8, 7, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1.”

In the clip, Riley ran into their garage with their dog Owen and was quickly surprised by the sight of his mom. Molly and Manno also came running into the frame to all join for a family hug.

“Totally forgot to share this last week. Such a perfect moment in my little world,” she captioned the Instagram video, without offering further details about her trip. “Being able to surprise them was the absolute best.”