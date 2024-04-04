Alicia Silverstone‘s son Bear is all grown up!

The Clueless actress, 47, shared a carousel of sweet family photos from her and her 12-year-old son’s vacation in Costa Rica via Instagram on Thursday, April 4, one of which showed Bear towering over his mom.

“Eating delicious food … white water rafting… and spending quality time with my son. 🥰 Costa Rica has amazing so far!” she captioned the snaps, which also featured videos of Silverstone and Bear jumping off rocks into the water.

Followers were quick to comment on the actress’ vacation pictures – particularly, how much Bear has grown.

“When did he get taller than you?” wrote one fan, while another added, “Bear is so tall!!!!! 😮.”

Though Silverstone is no stranger to sharing photos and videos of her son with her followers, Bear appeared to have had a major growth spurt over the last few months.

A December 2023 Instagram post showed Bear being around the same height as his famous mama while they posed for a photo together with Silverstone’s ex and Bear’s father, Christopher Jarecki, at the Cleveland Browns vs. Los Angeles Rams game at SoFi Stadium.

Silverstone and Jarecki, 47, welcomed Bear in May 2011, announcing the news on her personal blog at the time. (The former couple wed in 2005 and finalized their divorce in 2018.)

Since welcoming her son, Silverstone has been open about her parenting choices, including pre-chewing food when Bear was a baby to cosleeping with him.

“I can understand that it would make some people feel uncomfortable, possibly, because it’s new to them,” she told Entertainment Tonight in 2012. “But I do want to let you know that this has been going on for thousands of years — still going on all over the place — and it’s natural.”

During a July 2022 episode of “The Ellen Fisher” podcast, the Baby-Sitters Club actress opened up about how she and a then-11-year-old Bear “still sleep together,” joking she’d likely “get in trouble” with mom-shamers for sharing their sleeping habits.

“I don’t really care,” she added. “I’m a natural mama, and I’m a loving mama. I believe in love, I believe in nature and our society is scared of nature and love.”

As for coparenting with Jarecki, Silverstone told Us Weekly in 2018 that she feels “really lucky” that she and the musician are “so good” at putting their son first, despite the fact that their romantic relationship didn’t work out.

“There’s no way to tell anybody how to make their relationship work or their thing work. It just works for us,” she explained. “We both love our son, right? We both want to be with our son and we both love each other too.”