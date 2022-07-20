So not clueless about motherhood! Alicia Silverstone has been a doting mama to her son, Bear Blu, ever since his birth.

“My husband and I welcomed our 7 lb 15 oz baby boy Bear Blu Jarecki into the world on May 5 at 7:50 a.m. We are all three in love,” the Clueless star wrote on her blog at the time, referring to her former spouse, Christopher Jarecki, whom she split from in 2018. “I’m so grateful to this community for all the love, support, good wishes and happy vibes you’ve sent me during my pregnancy. It has been wonderful. Thank you all!”

Silverstone has been candid about her parenting decisions from pre-chewing food to co-sleeping.

“[11-year-old] Bear and I still sleep together,” the Baby-Sitters Club alum said during a July 2022 episode of “The Ellen Fisher” podcast, joking she’d likely “get in trouble” with mom-shamers but “I don’t really care.”

Silverstone added: “I’m a natural mama, and I’m a loving mama. I believe in love, I believe in nature and our society is scared of nature and love.”

While Bear and the actress’ bond is frequently showcased across his mom’s social media pages, he’s less interested in following in her acting footsteps.

“So far, no [interest],” the Kind Mama author exclusively told Us Weekly in July 2021. “He’s happy with doing a bunch of other things, so we’ll see. But right now, it’s not in his mind.”

She added: “He needs to watch Braceface. That’s the show I produced, an animated show for kids. He might love Clueless too. I’d have to ask him, but he’s definitely into The Baby-Sitter’s Club. He’s just so excited because there is a whole other season coming. He’s really excited for that.”

The American Woman alum and Jarecki announced their split in February 2018 but continued to make coparenting a priority.

“I’m really lucky that we have such a good … we’re so good at coparenting with each other,” she previously told Us in November 2018, noting that they communicate every day. “We both see [our son] Bear, unless I’m away shooting something where he can’t be there, but he usually comes with me anyway.”

The Batman & Robin actress continued at the time: “There’s no way to tell anybody how to make their relationship work or their thing work. It just works for us. We both love our son, right? We both want to be with our son and we both love each other too.”

Scroll below for more of Silverstone, Jarecki and Bear’s best family moments through the years: