Hard pass! Alicia Silverstone’s 10-year-old son, Bear, isn’t interested in following in his mom’s acting footsteps.

“So far, no [interest],” the Clueless star, 44, recently told Us Weekly exclusively, while promoting her Silk Oatmilk partnership. “He’s happy with doing a bunch of other things, so we’ll see. But right now, it’s not in his mind.”

The preteen, however, does love watching the actress’ projects, from Scooby Doo 2 to The Baby-Sitter’s Club. “He needs to watch Braceface,” Silverstone told Us. “That’s the show I produced, an animated show for kids.”

As for his favorite, Bear is all about The Baby-Sitter’s Club. “He loves it so much,” the California native gushed. “He might love Clueless too. I’d have to ask him, but he’s definitely into The Baby-Sitter’s Club. He’s just so excited because there is a whole other season coming. He’s really excited for that.”

The American Woman star shares her little one with ex-husband Christopher Jarecki. Following their February 2018 split, Silverstone opened up exclusively to Us about their coparenting dynamic.

“I’m really lucky that we … are so good,” the Diary of a Wimpy Kid star said in November 2018. “We both see Bear, unless I’m away shooting something where he can’t be there, but he usually comes with me anyway. There’s no way to tell anybody how to make their relationship work or their thing work. It just works for us. We both love our son, right? We both want to be with our son and we both love each other too.”

Silverstone is raising their son to be vegan, exclusively telling Us two years later that Bear is “so wild” despite his plant-based diet. She explained, “I always laugh, like, ‘Oh, my poor vegan baby, he’s so weak,’ because he’s jumping all over the place. But there’s a calmness to him and a centeredness. He’s not off the charts.”

On Monday, the Emmy nominee called herself and Bear “food snobs,” noting that they’re obsessed with Silk Oatmilk.

“It’s really delicious,” the Kind Mama author told Us. “I’m happy that they are recognized as the GOAT of oatmilk. You know, they did this huge test where people blindly tasted all of the different milks, then concluded that this is the greatest of all time. It’s really exciting.”

