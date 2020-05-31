No discipline needed! Alicia Silverstone revealed that she doesn’t need to lay down the law with her son Bear, 9, because of the positive impact a vegan diet has on his behavior.

“I can tell you that from the get-go, I think of him as a brown rice baby because I ate brown rice when he was conceived, when he was in my belly and when he was on my boob, and now he eats brown rice,” the Clueless star, 43, told Us Weekly exclusively earlier this month via the virtual #BlogHer20 Healthy at Home event. “The centering, grounding energy of that nourishment in his organs has left him such a calm boy.”

The Diary of a Wimpy Kid star welcomed Bear in May 2011 with her then-husband, Christopher Jarecki. The pair divorced in 2018.

Even though Silverstone noted her little one has “more energy than anything,” his “centeredness” prevails, which she credits to his plant-based diet. “I don’t have to yell or scream or discipline. None of that is necessary,” she explained. “All I have to do is say, ‘Oh, Bear, no thank you,’ and he goes, ‘OK, mom.’ He’s got it.”

The California native added: “We just can talk like that because he’s not feeling crazy. When [kids] feel bad, when they eat unhealthy food and they don’t feel good, then they don’t act good. Same as us.”

Silverstone, who is also vegan, noted that her diet makes her a more attentive and patient parent. “If I don’t eat well, I don’t sleep well, and if I don’t sleep well, I’m a grumpy mama,” she told Us. “Whereas if I’ve eaten well and I sleep well, everything’s a joy … that’s all food.”

Aside from allowing her to be “more present and available” for Bear, the Kind Diet author explained that living a plant-based lifestyle has helped her in a myriad of ways. “I know for sure that the thing that keeps me stay the most sane and the most balanced and feeling my best inside — and really my moods, my health, everything — is my food,” she declared. “That is my foundation for everything in this life, because when I eat super-clean superhero recipes from The Kind Diet, I feel amazing. [It’s] truly life-changing.”

Silverstone even credits her animal-free diet with having a major positive effect on her health. “At one point in my life, I had an asthma inhaler, I had allergy shots twice a week, I had cystic acne, I was chubbier, I had my moods,” she recalled. “And since changing my diet, all of that went out the window. I ditched my asthma inhaler, I never needed allergy shots again.”

As for those looking to make the switch to a plant-based diet? Silverstone, who is the founder of the lifestyle website, The Kind Life, has a few suggestions. “I would say you want to make sure that you’re eating whole grains, brown rice, quinoa. I want to make sure that you’re eating greens, steamed, sautéed, blanched, kale, bok choy, collards, broccoli, getting all the greens into you … And then beans, you want to eat beans every single day.”

