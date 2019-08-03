



When it comes to living a healthy lifestyle, Alicia Silverstone is the poster gal. The busy mom to son Bear, 8, credits her family’s vegan diet for their “harmonious” relationship.

“I’ve never had to raise my voice to Bear,” The Kind Diet author says. “I can just say ‘no, thank you’ and we respect each other and listen to each other. So much of that is because he’s not … a lot of it is the parenting, but a lot of it is the food. When your kid feels good, they act well.”

The actress, 42, admits that motherhood takes “every morsel of your being” and says eating a plant-based diet helps her have “more presence to enjoy him.”

That’s why when she wants to feel “awake and light,” she turns to her Fruit Smoothie à la Alicia made with Mykind Organics Turmeric Boost Powder for a quick breakfast (recipe below). “It’s one of my favorite smoothies to make,” she confesses. “Turmeric is so good for inflammation. That’s really the main thing and it’s good for your immune system. We have it with ginger in there. There’s probiotics in our formulation so it makes your body absorb it in the best way and assimilate it in the best way.”

When asked if Bear is a picky eater, she reveals that his favorite food is actually kale. “I’m imagining that doesn’t count as a picky eater,” she says with a laugh. “He eats kale pretty much almost every day. And he eats bok choy, and he eats cabbage and he has brown rice and quinoa.”

Fruit Smoothie à la Alicia

Serves 1

1/2 cup almond or other nut milk

1/2 cup soy or rice milk

3/4 banana, preferably frozen, peeled

1 cup frozen strawberries

2 drops stevia or 1 tsp maple syrup (or to taste)

1/4 tsp vanilla extract (optional)

1 whole cinnamon stick (optional)

1 tsp Mykind Organics Turmeric Boost Powder

Combine all ingredients in a blender, and mix until smooth!

For more on Alicia Silverstone, pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!