Alicia Silverstone’s son Bear is all grown up.

The Clueless star, 47, took her 12-year-old to the Friday, November 17, Los Angeles Clippers game against the Houston Rockets. Silverstone donned a green coat over an all-black ensemble for night out, while Bear supported his home team by rocking a Clippers jersey. Prior to tip-off, Bear could be seen even shooting hoops on the Crypto.com arena court while his mom looked on lovingly.

Silverstone, who shares Bear with ex-husband Christopher Jarecki, has been vocal about her love for motherhood since welcoming her son in 2011. The actress has routinely taken to social media to share the twosome’s close bond over the years, which often involves their love for basketball.

In December 2022, Silverstone revealed she acquired a signed jersey from NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo for Hanukkah.

“Excited cutie 😍,” Silverstone captioned a video of Bear unwrapping the present. “And thank you to @giannis_an34 for the gift we’ll treasure. I hope everyone has been enjoying the holidays. Sending love ❤️.”

In addition to sharing the duo’s sweetest moments, Silverstone has also occasionally made headlines for her unique parenting choices. When Bear was 10 months old, Silverstone sparked controversy when she revealed she fed her toddler him like a baby bird.

“I just had a delicious breakfast of miso soup, collards and radish steamed and drizzled with flax oil, cast iron mochi with nori wrapped outside, and some grated daikon. Yum!” Silverstone shared in a 2012 Instagram video. “I fed Bear the mochi and a tiny bit of veggies from the soup … from my mouth to his. It’s his favorite … and mine.”

Silverstone has since said that she’s aware she often gets in “trouble” with critics of her parenting style, but remains unbothered by the opinions. During a July 2022 appearance on “The Ellen Fisher Podcast,” the American Woman star revealed that she and Bear, who was 11 at the time, “still sleep together.”

“I’m a natural mama, and I’m a loving mama. I believe in love, I believe in nature and our society is scared of nature and love,” she explained, adding that she didn’t “really care” what people thought about the pair sharing a bed.

Silverstone was married to Jarecki, 46, for 13 years before filing for divorce from the musician in February 2018. The pair finalized their divorce nine months later, with Silverstone being ordered to pay her ex $12,000 a month in spousal support until January 2024.

Despite their split, the exes have maintained an amicable relationship, with Silverstone exclusively telling Us Weekly in November 2018 she’s “lucky” the pair are “so good” at coparenting Bear together.

“We both see [our son] Bear unless I’m away shooting something where he can’t be there, but he usually comes with me anyway,” she said. “There’s no way to tell anybody how to make their relationship work or their thing work. It just works for us. We both love our son, right? We both want to be with our son and we both love each other too.”