



“A week post-baby!” the Dancing With the Stars pro, 31, captioned a Tuesday, November 12, mirror selfie in a sports bra. “So impressed with what the body can do and handle. All women are SUPERHEROS!! Love your body, it’s incredible!!!”

The Minnesota native added on her Instagram Story: “Proud of what my body can do and create.”

Boss, 37, commented, “Get em baby.”

The So You Think You Can Dance alums welcomed their “healthy beautiful angel” on November 6. The pair, who wed in 2013, already share 3-year-old son, Maddox, and Holker gave birth to her daughter Weslie, now 11, with her ex-fiancé.

The High School Musical dancer shared family photos on Monday, November 11, writing, “From 4 to 5. My heart is pouring with LOVE. Zaia, you are so loved. When you look at me I am washed over with so much JOY!! We are so blessed to have you in our family!”

The Alabama native and Holker announced their pregnancy news on a May episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show and opened up to Us Weekly exclusively one month later about Maddox and Weslie’s reactions.

“Both of our children are so excited,” the then-pregnant star told Us in June. “Maddox is still, I think figuring out what is really going on with the whole scenario. We keep saying that there’s going be a new baby. He talks to the baby.”

That being said, Boss thought the toddler’s feelings would change when his younger sister arrived. “I think there’s going to be a whole different situation,” he explained. “[He’ll be] like, ‘He’s not going back to the hospital?’”

While they waited for their bundle of joy, the Star Search alum doted on his wife, telling Us that he was waiting on her “hand and foot.” Boss gushed, “I don’t know what it is, [but] she has a superpower of just being absolutely incredible through pregnancies. She handles it with such grace and still looks just as beautiful. It’s crazy.”