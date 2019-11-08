There they are! Allison Holker and Stephen “tWitch” Boss posted their first photo with their daughter, Zaia.
“We create life together @sir_twich_alot,” the Dancing With the Stars pro, 31, captioned the Friday, November 8, Instagram upload of herself and her husband smiling at the camera, the infant in her arms.
The So You Think You Can Dance alums announced the bundle of joy’s arrival on Wednesday, November 6, with a photo of the little one holding Holker’s finger. “ZAIA BOSS,” she captioned the sweet shot. “9 lbs 3 oz ➖ 21 inches long. Healthy beautiful angel.”
Boss, 37, posted the same picture, simply writing, “ZAIA.”
The couple, who wed in 2013, welcomed their 3-year-old son, Maddox, in 2016. The Utah native gave birth to her daughter Weslie, 11, in a previous relationship. The dancers announced on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in May that baby No. 3 was on the way.
“[I’m waiting on her] hand and foot,” the Alabama native told Us Weekly exclusively the following month. “Also, I don’t know what it is, [but] she has a superpower of just being just being absolutely incredible through pregnancies. She handles it with such grace and still looks just as beautiful. It’s crazy.”
Holker revealed that both Maddox and Weslie were “so excited” to welcome a baby brother or sister. “Maddox is still, I think, figuring out what is really going on with the whole scenario,” the then-pregnant star explained at the time. “We keep saying that there’s going be a new baby. He talks to the baby.”
Boss added, “I think there’s going to be a whole different situation when the baby comes home. [He’ll be] like, ‘He’s not going back to the hospital?’”
Following Maddox’s birth, Weslie really embraced big sisterhood. “She’s amazing. She changes his diapers,” Holker gushed to Us at the time. “She always is rocking him. They’re like best friends already, and I am so happy about it. … He laughs now, and he smiles.”