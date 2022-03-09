Maybe one day! Alyssa Milano’s two children have yet to watch their mom in Charmed.

“They have not seen Charmed for many reasons,” the actress, 49, told her TikTok followers on Tuesday, March 8, of son Milo, 10, and daughter Elizabella, 7. “One of which, I kiss a lot of guys on Charmed. So many guys that are not their dad, [David Bugliari]. So many guys. So, no.”

The New York native went on to say, “The other reason is she is 7, and all she wants to wear are belly tops. That’s without seeing Charmed … And I’m constantly like, ‘No, you don’t wanna wear a belly top.’ So could you imagine after she’s seen Charmed when she’s like, ‘Mommy you wore belly tops.’”

Milano and the 41-year-old talent agent’s youngest child has watched the trailer for her Brazen project, however. “Obviously I wouldn’t let her watch the movie,” the My Name Is Earl alum explained. “She said, ‘Mom, I could tell you were faking that kiss.’ I think she was calling me a bad actress.”

The Insatiable star wed Bugliari in August 2009 in New Jersey, and the pair went on to welcome Milo and Elizabella in August 2011 and September 2014, respectively.

Raising two little ones has been an emotional experience for the couple, Milano exclusively told Us Weekly in August 2018, revealing that they “both cried” while feeding Milo solid food for the first time.

“The heartache that you feel as a parent is like nothing you’ve ever — it’s like shattering your DNA. It’s like debilitating heartbreak,” the Sorry Not Sorry author explained at the time. “And it can be about the oddest things. Just like watching my son’s jaw square out. I’m not kidding. Like, all of a sudden, I’m looking at his neck and it’s starting to get like little boy and not a baby, and the hair on the back of it’s getting coarse, it’s just all very upsetting.”

The Mistresses alum joked that the hardest part of parenthood has been teaching Milo and his little sister “how to wipe their butts,” which “kills” her.

“They don’t understand that they gotta get in there,” Milano said, adding that “the most rewarding” aspect is “teaching them that their feelings are their own entities with which they can choose and guide themselves.”

Moms Like Us tackles all your parenting questions and breaks down all the celebrity parenting news of the week.