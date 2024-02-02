Alyssa Milano’s 12-year-old son, Milo, received “horrid” messages after the GoFundMe for his baseball team went viral.

“Every parent raises money for their child’s sports teams and many of them do so through GoFundMe. I am no different,” Milano, 51, captioned an Instagram post on Thursday, February 1. “As much as I’d love to pay for the entire team and their families for travel, transportation, hotel, food and beverage, uniforms, trading pins and all the things teams do for this kind of trip — I can not afford to do so. Maybe someday.”

Milano went on to say that “trolls would find something else to be hurtful about” even if she dished out the money herself.

Along with her lengthy caption, Milano shared screenshots of Instagram comments that her son has allegedly received since the fundraiser made headlines. (Milano shares Milo and her daughter, Elizabella, 8, with husband David Bugliari.)

“Regardless of how you feel about me, going on to my hardworking 12 year old son’s Instagram page and leaving these kinds of messages is so horrid,” Milano’s caption concluded. “Leave the kids alone. Let them play baseball.”

In one of the screenshots, a social media user called Milano “beyond ridiculous and selfish” for asking the public to donate to the baseball team.

“You do realize I am only 12 and I love my mom,” Milo’s reply read. “My mom is the greatest human of all time. She does everything for everyone.”

Related: Stars Who Use Their Influence to Give Back Putting their money where their mouths are! In addition to walking the red carpet and living the glamorous life, these celebrities, including Angelina Jolie, Lauren Conrad, and Matt Damon, are working hard to make the world a better place. Read up on their charities!

Milano created a GoFundMe page to help raise money for Milo and his team’s trip to Cooperstown, New York, but received a barrage of backlash for her fundraising efforts after sharing the link via social media late last month. (The GoFundMe has raised over $12,000, as of Friday, February 2.)

“I’m getting media inquiries about whether I have financially contributed to my son’s baseball team,” the actress wrote via X after her initial post about the fundraiser. “I’ve paid for uniforms for the entire team and coaches, thrown bday parties and sponsor any kid who can’t afford monthly dues.”

Milano explained that the baseball team members also set up their own fundraising efforts, including “car washes, movie nights and many other fun things.”

“Thank you to all who have contributed to the GoFundMe!” she wrote. “You’ve made things easier for these boys and their families.”

Related: Alyssa Milano and David Bugliari's Sweetest Photos With Their 2 Kids Alyssa Milano has been candid about how becoming a mother changed her life. “It definitely made me more loving. It made me more outraged. It made me more concerned for our planet,” Milano said during a November 2021 appearance on the “Me Becoming Mom” podcast. “It really has been a revelation to find the true […]

Milano previously hit back at “the vitriol” she’s received online on Saturday, January 27, while offering an update on the baseball team.

“Milo’s team’s #gofundme has reached their goal for #Cooperstown,” she shared via X. “I so appreciate your donations in the midst of the vitriol.”