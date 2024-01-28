Alyssa Milano is grateful that her son Milo’s baseball team met their fundraising goal despite online backlash.

“Thank you to everyone who donated. Milo’s team’s #gofundme has reached their goal for #Cooperstown. I so appreciate your donations in the midst of the vitriol,” Milano, 51, wrote via X on Saturday, January 27.

The team’s travel fund ultimately raised $11,175, which was $1,175 more than their goal.

Milano created the GoFundMe on behalf of her husband, David Bugliari, to help cover expenses for their 12-year-old son’s baseball team.

“We hope you will make a donation to keep our team competitive. Your donation will go to travel costs, uniforms and dues for families,” a message on the fundraising page read. “We also might use your donations for pins or novelty items to make our tournaments memorable experiences beyond the field.”

Milano shared a link to the GoFundMe via her X page on Thursday, January 25, asking for followers to donate funds for the team’s Cooperstown, New York trip. Her social media upload subsequently got slammed for soliciting money instead of funding the program herself. Milano did not respond to Us Weekly’s request for comment at the time but has since defended herself.

“I’m getting media inquiries about whether I have financially contributed to my son’s baseball team,” the Charmed alum wrote in an X message on Friday, January 26. “I’ve paid for uniforms for the entire team and coaches, thrown bday parties and sponsor any kid who can’t afford monthly dues.”

She continued at the time: “The kids also do fundraising themselves — car washes, movie nights and many other fun things. Thank you to all who have contributed to the GoFundMe! You’ve made things easier for these boys and their families.”

Milano and Bugliari, 43, also share daughter Elizabella, 8.

“The heartache that you feel as a parent is like nothing you’ve ever — it’s like shattering your DNA,” Milano previously told Us in 2018 of motherhood. “It’s like [a] debilitating heartbreak. And it can be about the oddest things. Just like watching my son’s jaw square out. I’m not kidding. Like, all of a sudden, I’m looking at his neck and it’s starting to get like [a] little boy and not a baby, and the hair on the back of it’s getting coarse, it’s just all very upsetting.”

Milano also revealed to Us that she tries to teach Milo and Elizabella to be “socially aware and conscious.”