Full of surprises! Alyssa Milano has been a familiar face for decades as a former child star turned Hollywood mainstay. The star of Netflix’s Brazen (now streaming) has certainly lived an interesting life, so Us Weekly asked her to share 25 fun facts about herself — and her responses ran the gamut.

Scroll down to learn more about the “Sorry Not Sorry” podcast host, 49, who shares son Milo, 10, and daughter Elizabella, 7, with husband David Bugliari:

1. Katherine Helmond was the clear boss on Who’s the Boss? and yes, everyone asks! I’m flattered that the show still carries a fond place in people’s hearts.

2. I love visiting Italy. Anywhere in Italy!

3. I’m so grateful that I was a child star, which has provided for my family. It’s not without its challenges, but I don’t think that’s unique to child stardom.

4. My advice as a mom is you get out of it what you put into it.

5. The first movie I ever saw in a theater was E.T.!

6. I have an unhealthy obsession with houseplants.

7. My favorite meal is Sunday dinners cooked by my mom.

8. I love dogs and horses. Lots of horses!

9. Unkind people are my pet peeve.

10. I think social media is a powerful tool. Tools can be really good and helpful, but if abused, they can also be hurtful.

11. I taught myself to paint. It brings me a lot of joy.

12. My husband, David Bugliari, is my best friend, but I also have a lifelong best friend — a man by the name of Alaa Khaled. I also have a mommy best friend, Danielle. And my brother and sister-in-law, and my cousin and his wife.

13. My first job was on the Annie national tour when I was 7.

14. My first concert was Chicago — the Peter Cetera years!

15. Lack of progress scares me.

16. My favorite band is the Beatles.

17. I have two worst-ever jobs: Embrace of the Vampire is tied with Poison Ivy II.

18. I love spending my weekend watching my kids play sports.

19. I don’t like meat.

20. But I love a cheese plate. Cheese plate and a margarita for the win!

21. My relationship with exercise is on-again, off-again. Sometimes we break up.

22. I love to bake and cook. I make some pretty good Italian food.

23. My dream for the future is everyone, especially the most at-risk, is safe and free from this [coronavirus] pandemic.

24. I love binge-watching Queer Eye.

25. Most people hate it, but I really like politics.

