Getting serious. Alyssa Milano is thinking bout taking her passion for politics and women empowerment to the next level.

The Charmed star, 45, recently spoke to Us Weekly about her desire to be a change maker at the Variety Power of Women event sponsored by Audi.

Milano revealed that she’d consider running for office, but “not yet” because her children — Milo, 7, and Elizabeth, 4, with husband David Bugliari— are so young. “I think they’re too little to sort of understand the amount of travel that would take,” she explained. “So probably, like, 10 years, a 10-year plan.”

In the meantime, the Mistresses alum still strives to use her voice for good. “I think the most powerful [I’ve felt] would probably be now … Just having no fear to use my voice or to use my platform, not worrying about if I was going to alienate fans for being, you know, politically active or vocal,” she told Us. “That’s been super empowering and I think, as far as advice along the way, you know, my mom always instilled in us that great things happen when women support each other.”

Milano, who has lent her voice to many causes including #MeToo, took a political stand earlier this month when she attended the Judiciary Committee hearing in Washington, D.C., during Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and Brett Kavanaugh’s testimonies.

After the judge’s confirmation to the Supreme Court, Milano tweeted: “Right-wing & corporate special interests selected this nominee and propped up his nomination with tens of millions of dollars in dark money. We need to prioritize protecting our courts, which starts with retaking the Senate.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!