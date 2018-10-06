Controversy

Ellen DeGeneres, Alyssa Milano, More Stars React to Brett Kavanaugh Confirmation to Supreme Court

By
Alyssa Milano speaks out about Brett Kavanaugh confirmation
Alyssa Milano joins dozens of other protesters outside the offices of Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) while demonstrating against the appointment of Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill September 26, 2018 in Washington, DC.  Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Ellen DeGeneres, Kathy Griffin, Chelsea Handler and more stars took to social media on Saturday, October 6, after controversial Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh was confirmed by the Senate.

The Senate voted 50-48 to confirm Kavanaugh, one week after Dr. Christine Blasey Ford testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee to claim that she was sexually assaulted by the judge when they were both in high school.

“This tweet is for Dr. Ford,” DeGeneres tweeted. “You put yourself through so much and I want you to know it wasn’t in vain. You started a movement and we’ll see it through. If they won’t listen to our voices, then they’ll listen to our vote.”

“What a terrible day in American history,” Griffin wrote on Twitter.

“Another gross day in the history of our country, but the midterms are coming,” Handler tweeted. “We are stronger than this bulls—t. We can fight and fight and we may not see the results right away, but we will see them. Our daughters will see them. Don’t give up. Fight harder.”

Frozen star Josh Gad referred to the upcoming midterm elections on November 6, tweeting, “They made their decision. In 30 days we make ours. REGISTER. VOTE.”

Alyssa Milano, who’d been present at the Judiciary Committee hearing in Washington, D.C. during Ford and Kavanaugh’s testimony, posted a long thread on Twitter claiming that the judge’s confirmation was “the culmination of a 30+ year plan” by right-wing and corporate special-interest groups “to capture the federal judiciary and use our courts to line their pockets and suppress the will of the people.”

The Who’s the Boss alum also pointed out that Donald Trump has confirmed 69 judges during his time as president, adding, “People should be f—king terrified and outraged. I sure as hell am. We need to take back our power by taking back the Senate and the House in November. It is the only way out of this mess.”

Read more tweets below.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!