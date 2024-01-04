Amber Heard gave fans a glimpse at her life as a working mom, and revealed her daughter, Oonagh, was on set for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

“After all this time, Aquaman 2 made its splash (sorry, it’s too easy) 💦 ,” Heard, 37, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, January 3. “Thank you to all of my fans for the overwhelming support and love in Mera’s AQ return. Thank you so much❤️ #aquaman.”

The actress, who plays Mera in the DC movie franchise, shared a series of photos from her time filming the sequel, including a never-before-seen image of her daughter. In the throwback snap, Heard is bottle feeding Oonagh, now 2, as the little one gives her mom a big smile in her trailer.

Heard is wearing a cozy sweater, jeans and a white shirt as she smiles back at Oonagh, who was a baby at the time. Heard has her bold red hair, which is a signature of Mera, pulled back with a headband as she takes a break from shooting.

The second photo is a close-up of Heard with her red hair down in what appears to be a makeup trailer. The final snap shows the actress goofing off in a car while wearing a green puffy coat and vein makeup peeking out from her sunglasses.

Heard announced her daughter’s arrival in July 2021, three months after Oonagh was born via surrogate.

“I’m so excited to share this news with you. Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms,” the In the Fire star wrote via Instagram at the time. “I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way. I hope we arrive at a point in which it’s normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib.”

Heard continued: “A part of me wants to uphold that my private life is none of anyone’s business. I also get that the nature of my job compels me to take control of this. My daughter was born on April 8, 2021. Her name is Oonagh Paige Heard. She’s the beginning of the rest of my life.”

Heard has periodically shared photos of her daughter on social media in an attempt to keep her life private. The last picture she posted with Oonagh was in April 2022 in honor of her child’s birthday.

“My little O is a year old today. I still can’t believe you’re here. The greatest year ❤️,” Heard captioned the social media snap of her daughter playing with balloons.

One day later, Heard informed her followers that she was “going to go offline for the next several weeks” as she faced off against ex-husband Johnny Depp in court. Depp, 60, sued Heard for defamation claiming that the op-ed piece she wrote in December 2018 about her past history of abuse affected his career — although she didn’t mention him by name.

In June 2022, a jury ruled in favor of Depp and awarded him $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. Heard, for her part, was awarded $2 million in compensatory damages in her counterclaim against Depp. (The former couple were married from 2015 to 2016.)

Heard filed an appeal in November 2022, but announced the following month that she and Depp had settled the case after “a great deal of deliberation.” Heard once again took a social media hiatus in the wake of the trial. She returned to Instagram in June 2023 with a photo from the Taormina Film Festival.

The actress was most recently inspired to return to Instagram after Aquaman 2 hit theaters on Christmas Day in December 2023. Her January post was accompanied by an Instagram Story video from her training session for the film.