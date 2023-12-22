Jason Momoa might be ready to hang up his trident following Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

“This might be the last time we’re up on the stage together, it’s been a long journey,” Momoa, 44, hinted during a Monday, December 18, fan screening in Los Angeles, per Deadline. “It’s been 12 years playing this character, the longest I ever played a character through so much.”

The actor made his debut as the aquatic hero (real name Arthur Curry) in 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and returned to the role in the following year’s Justice League. Momoa’s character then landed an origin movie, which hit theaters in 2018.

“The coolest moment was probably when I got on the phone and I FaceTimed my kids and I saw their faces and saw my wife’s face,” Momoa exclusively told Us Weekly in December 2018 of his first time suiting up in costume, referring to now-ex Lisa Bonet and their two children together. “My kids were like, ‘Papa, you’re so cool.’”

He added at the time: “It was the whole reason to be able to do it, just to be able to have my kids be able to watch something like that. They were with me on [the set of] Justice League and Aquaman, but when it’s all done, and you see it — and they’re the perfect age. I’m very, very lucky to experience it with them.”

Nearly three years after Aquaman hit the silver screen, a sequel was announced by DC. Directed by James Wan, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom reunites Aquaman with estranged brother Orm (Patrick Wilson) to take down villain Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), who uses the mythic Black Trident to unleash an ancient force.

Throughout the Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom press tour, Momoa and the DC team have played coy when asked whether the sequel is indeed Arthur Curry’s swan song.

“We’ll see what happens with him beyond it. I know that Jason will always have a home at DC, and at Warner Bros. In fact, his next movie is Minecraft,” DC executive Peter Safran, who helms the film studio alongside James Gunn, told The Independent in an interview published on Thursday, December 21. “If it’s the end of the journey, fine. If it goes on, that’s also fine. What I hope is that people will really be here to support him on this journey.”

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is in theaters now.