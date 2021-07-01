Surprise! Amber Heard is a mom, welcoming her first child, a baby girl, via surrogate on April 8, Us Weekly confirms.

“I’m so excited to share this news with you. Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms,” Heard, 35, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, July 1. “I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way. I hope we arrive at a point in which it’s normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib. A part of me wants to uphold that my private life is none of anyone’s business. I also get that the nature of my job compels me to take control of this. My daughter was born on April 8, 2021. Her name is Oonagh Paige Heard. She’s the beginning of the rest of my life.”

The actress was previously married to Johnny Depp from February 2015 to May 2016, and Heard considered her stepparenting role to the actor’s daughter, Lily-Rose, 22, and son, Jack, 19, the “greatest gift.”

The Texas native told Marie Claire in November 2015: “It’s an honor. I feel new flavors that I didn’t know existed. New colors that I didn’t know existed have been added to my life. I’m so happy.”

Amid the former couple’s contentious legal battle, Heard began dating Tesla CEO Elon Musk before moving on with art dealer Vito Schnabel and It director Andy Muschietti. The Machete Kills star was most recently linked to cinematographer Bianca Butti.

“Bianca has been very supportive of her, and Amber feels like she can trust her and be comfortable around her, especially since they were friends first,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly of the pair in February 2020. “Amber is fine and happier than ever. She really loves her.”

The insider added that the Aquaman star was “not trying to be low-key” about her relationship, explaining, “She feels comfortable kissing Bianca and holding her hands in public at this point. They started as friends, and it turned into something more.”

Heard came out in 2010 in an AfterEllen.com interview. “I think that the injustice of people staying in the closet is more than I can bear with a clear conscience, and I couldn’t sleep at night if I was a part of that problem, if I was part of the lies,” the Rum Diary star, who was dating photographer Taysa van Ree, said at the time. “I hate the idea of a label just as much as anyone else but I’m with who I’m with, I love who I love and I’m not a better actress than I was yesterday, and my personal life should have no effect on that.”

The Magic Mike XXL star told Elle three years later that she was “never ashamed” of her identity. “I don’t imagine myself, my work, or my life, fitting into any kind of standardized path,” she told the magazine in August 2013. “In fact, the idea of there even being a standard freaks me out a lot.”