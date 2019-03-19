Not only has Amber Heard split from Vito Schnabel, but she has already moved on with a new man: It director Andy Muschietti.

The Aquaman actress, 32, recently broke up with Schnabel “because of long distance,” a source tells Us Weekly. She dated the 32-year-old art dealer for less than a year, with Us confirming the relationship in May 2018. At the time, Schnabel had recently split with Heidi Klum after three years of dating, and Heard had broken it off with on-again, off-again boyfriend Elon Musk.

Now both exes are seeing new people: Amber Heard is “dating and hooking up” with 45-year-old Muschietti, another source tells Us. The couple was spotted looking flirty at the WME Oscar party last month. The filmmaker was the one who pursued the relationship, but Heard’s friends “don’t think they will last,” the source adds.

For his part, Schnabel was spotted getting cozy with model Denise Schaefer outside of a New York City restaurant last week, according to photos obtained by The Daily Mail.

Amid the romantic ups and downs, Heard is embroiled in legal drama with another former partner: ex-husband Johnny Depp. The Fantastic Beasts star, 55, is suing Heard for $50 million, alleging that she aired false domestic abuse accusations at him in “an elaborate hoax to generate positive publicity” for her and to “advance her career.”

In the suit, attorneys for the actor claim that Heard is not a victim but a “perpetrator” of domestic abuse and that her May 2016 abuse allegations were “conclusively refuted by two separate responding police officers, a litany of neutral third-party witnesses, and 87 newly obtained surveillance camera videos.” That same month, Heard filed for divorce from Depp, calling an end to their 15-month marriage.

Us Weekly has reached out to Heard’s rep for comment on her relationships with Muschietti and Schnabel.

