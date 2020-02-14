Amber Heard Is ‘Happier Than Ever’ With New Girlfriend Bianca Butti

While Amber Heard continues battle it out with ex-husband Johnny Depp in an ongoing he-said, she-said war, the actress is leaning on new girlfriend Bianca Butti for support.

“Amber is fine and happier than ever,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “Bianca has been very supportive of her, and Amber feels like she can trust her and be comfortable around her, especially since they were friends first.”

The source continues that the actress, 33, is “enjoying spending time” with the cinematographer, 38. “She really loves her.”

Heard and Butti first sparked romance rumors in January when they were seen kissing in Palm Springs, California. Shortly after their spotting, a source confirmed to Us that the women are an item.

“Amber is not trying to be low-key about it,” the source said. “She feels comfortable kissing Bianca and holding her hands in public at this point. They started as friends and it turned into something more.”

Prior to the coupling, the Aquaman star was briefly linked to It director Andy Muschietti following her split from Vito Schnabel in March 2019. She previously dated Elon Musk on and off from 2016 to 2018. Heard was married to Depp from 2015 to 2017.

For more on Heard and Butti’s dynamic — and how Heard is dealing with her drama with Depp — watch the video above and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.