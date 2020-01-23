New couple alert! Amber Heard has found love in cinematographer Bianca Butti.

“Amber and Bianca are dating and hooking up,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “Amber is not trying to be low key about it.”

The new couple aren’t hiding their relationship or their PDA either. Heard, 33, “feels comfortable kissing Bianca and holding her hands in public at this point,” the insider tells Us. “They started as friends and it turned into something more.”

The Aquaman star and Butti, 38, fueled romance rumors when they attended the 2020 Women’s Day March together in Los Angeles on January 18, where The Rum Diary actress spoke. The two were photographed holding hands and smiling in L.A. as they walked around the event.

“Proud to stand alongside so many strong and courageous people in the fight for equality at the 4th annual Women’s March,” Heard wrote alongside a photo of herself from the event via Instagram on Monday, January 20.

One day prior, the pair stepped out for coffee in San Diego. The Texas native, who has been open about her sexuality for years, was photographed holding onto Butti as the two walked to their car, smiling and laughing.

The duo first sparked relationship speculation after they were photographed kissing in Palm Springs a few days earlier on January 14. They were seen leaving the Colony Palms Hotel where they got into a car together and drove off.

Heard, who is bisexual, revealed in 2017 that she never understood when people commented on her “coming out.”

“I think it’s funny because I was never in,” the Magic Mike XXL actress said during The Economist’s Pride & Prejudice Summit in March 2017. “In part because I was very stubborn, I guess, and also in part because I just didn’t feel it was wrong. I was always out.”

The actress added that she was warned that being vocal about her sexuality could affect her career, but she didn’t care.

“I never have myself defined by the person I’m with,” she said. “I never saw myself defined as one particular thing or not. So, I watched as I quickly became not actress Amber Heard, but out lesbian Amber Heard.”

She added: “It did impact my career, it was difficult. It was not easy. I was the only one working in this way, so it was definitely difficult because no one had done it. I did that even though everyone told me it would end my career, without a doubt.”

Heard was briefly linked to It director Andy Muschietti following her split from Vito Schnabel in March 2019. She previously dated Elon Musk on and off from 2016 to 2018, and was previously married to Johnny Depp from 2015 to 2017.