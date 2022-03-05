Oops Amy Schumer Reveals Michael Cera Secretly Welcomed 1st Child

Secret’s out! Amy Schumer accidentally announced the birth of Michael Cera and his wife Nadine’s first child together.

The actress, 40, blurted out the news while discussing lessons for her 2-year-old son, Gene. “Michael has a baby too,” she told Entertainment Tonight on Friday, March 4, before realizing her slip-up. “Is that public knowledge? … I just outed him. I just outed his baby.”

Cera, 33, seemingly confirmed his Life & Beth costar’s reveal, telling the outlet, “We’re right at the beginning of it. We’re doing the very basics right now.”

In the upcoming Hulu series, which premieres on Friday, March 18, Schumer embodies the titular character as she reevaluates her life after a sudden incident. The Superbad star portrays her love interest, John.

As for his personal life, Cera prefers to keep it out of the spotlight. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in March 2018 that he and Nadine — whose last name has not been revealed — were married. The news came after the actor was spotted wearing a gold wedding band while packing on the PDA with his longtime love in Brooklyn. While the date of their nuptials was unclear, he had been wearing the ring on his left hand since at least January 2017.

The Arrested Development alum previously dated his Scott Pilgrim vs. the World costar Aubrey Plaza, but the two never went public with their romance. She eventually opened up about their relationship in November 2016.

“Oh, Michael. I dated him for a long time,” the Parks and Recreation alum, 37, said during an episode of the “What’s the Tee?” podcast. “A year and a half. We drove across the country after we shot that movie and almost got married in Vegas.”

Plaza — who divulged in May 2021 that she secretly tied the knot with Jeff Baena — noted that she and Cera remained close after their split. “We love each other. We’re still really good friends,” she explained. “He’s just a weird little freak, and we speak the same language. He’s one of the funniest people I know.”

Schumer, for her part, married Chris Fischer in February 2018. They welcomed son Gene in May 2019.

The Trainwreck star shared earlier this week that her son “will most likely have autism” after Fischer, 41, was diagnosed in 2019. “Having a child with severe autism is beyond my imagination difficult,” she said during the Thursday, March 3, episode of the “Dear Chelsea” podcast. “But if Gene does wind up having ASD, I’m not looking for the signs in a way that are upsetting. I’m not hoping either way.”

