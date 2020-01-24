Going the extra mile! Andy Grammer is spoiling his pregnant wife, Aijia Lise, ahead of their second child’s arrival.

The “Honey I’m Good” singer, 36, gives “a lot of back rubs and a good amount of foot rubs,” he told Us Weekly exclusively at the Spotify Best New Artist 2020 Party on Thursday, January 23. He has also been “lifting stuff and grabbing high things.”

Grammer has also been “really good” about curing her cravings, the actress, 33, chimed in.

“It’s a lot of getting in bed about to go to sleep and she’s like, ‘Well, I kind of [want water],” and then you get up and come back down,” her husband explained. “Then it’s like, ‘I need another.’ You don’t complain about it. You just do it.”

The Los Angeles native announced in October that he and the “Magic” singer are expecting baby No. 2. The couple previously welcomed their now 2-year-old daughter, Louisiana, in 2017.

“WE ARE HAVING ANOTHER LITTLE GIRL AND I AM INSANELY, WILDLY, HYPERVENTILATINGLY EXCITED ABOUT IT,” Grammer captioned his Instagram reveal at the time. “There is quite literally NOTHING I want to invest my time and life in more than another little girl.”

Lise added with a post of her own: “There’s so much to say! For now let’s just say @andygrammer and I are so excited! Also damn, that was a hard secret to keep! It’s about to be a house full of estrogen. Andy you’re outnumbered.”

The pair, who wed in 2012, are having a different experience during Lise’s second pregnancy. “We have a crazy [toddler],” Grammer told Us on Thursday. “It’s hard to just focus on her because there’s this other awesome, beautiful, wild little baby running around. I’m excited to meet her because most o the attention, for me at least, is still going to the old baby.”

As for his wife, she is “way calmer and way less stressed.” The pregnant star explained to Us, “I feel like I’m already a mother, so it’s not an identity shift as much as it was the first time. In the first round, there was fear, like, ‘How are we going to have a child when you’re touring and I’m in session? How’s that going to all work?’ Now we know that it works. It’s doable.”

With reporting by Carita Rizzo