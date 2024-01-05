James Haven is a proud (and protective) uncle to sister Angelina Jolie’s children.

“I think it’s natural and that’s where [my bond] all started, it started with the protection of her and the direct her children — my nieces and nephews [during] those massively formative years,” Haven, 52, said during a New Year’s Eve appearance on the “90who10” podcast. “They’re becoming young adults [in their] early 20s. But, I just want to be there there [for them], very like my mom.”

He added: “Anytime I’m blessed to be in their presence, I want to be in their presence.”

Jolie, 48, and ex-husband Brad Pitt share six children: Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 17, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 15. Jolie and Pitt, 60, split in 2016, subsequently battling for custody of their minor children.

Related: Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's Family Album With 6 Kids A touching timeline. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have shared many sweet moments with their six children both before and after their 2016 split. The former couple started dating in 2005, three years after the actress adopted her son, Maddox, from Cambodia. Pitt then accompanied Jolie to Ethiopia in 2005 to adopt Zahara, and he […]

Regardless of the court drama, Haven makes sure to support his nieces and nephews however and whenever he can.

“I set my life up so I can be present with whatever the situation [is],” Haven, who is the son of Jon Voight and ex-wife Marcheline Bertrand, added. “As I said, [they are in their] formative years and [are] young adults. I want to be there for them, or for her, whatever she’s going through.”

Haven, who also works as an actor, gushed that he and Jolie have “very mutual interests” when it comes to her children’s well-being “especially if it focuses on how to help the kids.”

“She’ll say something [and] I’ll bring in, I’ll say, ‘Well, then the best thing we might do is this or that’d be good and then we can do this,’” he added. “I know there’s going to be many things in the future that we’ll probably be working on which we’ve never done publicly.”

Related: Angelina Jolie's Most Inspiring Motherhood Quotes Mother of six! Angelina Jolie has more than a handful of children in her brood, so it’s no surprise that the actress loves gushing about parenthood. The Oscar winner shares Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne, with her ex-husband Brad Pitt. The former couple split two years after tying the knot in […]

Haven cites an interest in giving back and philanthropy that bonded him and Jolie.

“I don’t want to give all the credit to my mom, but there was such a heart that she had that then I think it was an automatic that we had a heart for,” he said. “I can’t speak for my sister I can only speak for myself, [but] when you have certain upbringings, especially if you don’t like what you’re feeling [or] if you’re going through certain things [like] divorce, family [or] your own trauma, you want to better the future so others don’t have to go through that.”

Voight, 85, and Bertrand, who died in 2007, had divorced in 1980.