



Angelique Cabral and Jason Osborn announced on Tuesday, November 19, that they welcomed their second child, a baby boy.

“Alden Presley Osborn. 11.14.19,” the actress, 40, captioned her Instagram reveal. “Our family is complete & our hearts are exploding with love for our little man.”

The Life in Pieces alum, 40, announced in July that she was pregnant, writing on Instagram: “Surprise!!! Baby Boy Osborn will be here early November!!! We are so excited to welcome this new addition to our family.”

The actress, who gave birth to her now-2-year-old daughter, Adelaide, in September 2017, revealed her baby-to-be’s sex in July as well by sharing a photograph of a blue gender reveal cake.

Last month, the Hawaii native celebrated her pregnancy with a fiesta-themed baby sprinkle in Studio City, California with Krysten Ritter, Katie Lowes and other celebrities. “I wanted it intimate, just my best mama friends who are with me on this journey [and] already have a relationship with [my daughter],” Cabral explained to Us exclusively at the time. “I know [they] will be there for me with [my] baby boy.”

The baby bash featured a “blessing circle,” which was a “magical” experience, the Undone star told Us. “My Kundalini mantras played in the background and there was a mandala of flowers in the center. As everyone went around the circle, giving me and baby boy blessings, they added a flower to the mandala. I bawled the entire time. It was the first time this pregnancy I really connected to him, and he was kicking so much! I think he knew it was all for him.”

She and Osborn, who wed in 2013, conceived the little one at Elvis Presley’s house — and this played a role in their son’s middle name. Cabral hinted at this moniker month, telling Us, “We have a pretty tight list of 5 front runner [names], but we want to meet him first,” Cabral said. “We like names with meaning. We got pregnant in Hawaii, at Elvis’s house — I had rented it out for a big birthday bash for the week — so the name could have something to do with that. We’ll have to see!”

